Damage calculator for all generations of Pokémon battling.
If you are currently looking at smogon/damage-calc and not a fork, this is the official repository for the Pokémon Showdown! damage calculator: https://calc.pokemonshowdown.com.
This repository houses both the package implementing the core damage formula mechanics in each
generation (
@smogon/calc) as well as logic and markup for the official UI.
@smogon/calc
The
@smogon/calc package powers the UI, providing a programmatic interface for computing damage
ranges. This subpackage contains code that will run on both the server or browser and can be used
as a building block for alternative UIs or applications.
$ npm install @smogon/calc
Alternatively, as detailed below, if you are using
@smogon/calc in the browser and want
a convenient way to get started, simply depend on a transpiled and minified version via unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@smogon/calc/dist/data/production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@smogon/calc"></script>
In this example, the
@smogon/calc/data code is included as well to fulfill the calc's data
layer requirement. Alternatively, a more fully-featured data layer such as
@pkmn/data may
be used instead, see below.
@smogon/calc exports all of the data types required to perform a calculation. The
calculate
methods require:
Generation that contains information about which damage formula mechanics to apply and where
all of the data about the generation can be found.
Pokemon (note: only relevant attributes are required, everything else
should have sensible defaults). The
Pokemon constructor also requires a
Generation to provide
the Pokémon's data for the generation.
Move being used by the attacker (which also requires a
Generation argument to scope the
move data to the particular generation).
Field object containing information about the state of each
Side.
calculate returns a
Result object that contains methods for fetching damage rolls, ranges,
descriptions, recoil/drain information, etc.
import {calculate, Generations, Pokemon, Move} from '@smogon/calc';
const gen = Generations.get(5); // alternatively: const gen = 5;
const result = calculate(
gen,
new Pokemon(gen, 'Gengar', {
item: 'Choice Specs',
nature: 'Timid',
evs: {spa: 252},
boosts: {spa: 1},
}),
new Pokemon(gen, 'Chansey', {
item: 'Eviolite',
nature: 'Calm',
evs: {hp: 252, spd: 252},
}),
new Move(gen, 'Focus Blast')
);
@smogon/calc comes packaged with all of the data required for damage calculation - by default, it
exposes this via its
Generations object from
@smogon/calc/data. As a shortcut, the
Generation
argument required by
calculate,
Pokemon,
Move can instead simply be the generation number
(eg.
5), and it will handle getting that generations
Generation object behind the scenes from
the data layer it ships with.
The data in
calc/data must be kept in sync with Pokémon Showdown. If there is an issue with the
calc's data, please fix it in the simulator first. In general, you should probably not be
making manual edits to any of the data files, and in the future, they are likely to be generated
programmatically.
In some advanced use cases, you may wish to use a different data layer with the calculator. The
@smogon/calc/adaptable entry point can be used with any data layer that implements the calc's
Generations interface. This interface is a subset of
@pkmn/data's
Generations interface,
so
@pkmn/data (which contains all competitively relevant data from Pokémon Showdown) can be used
with the adaptable entry point for applications which want to avoid having two separate sets of the
same data shipped to users.
import {Generations} from '@pkmn/data';
import {calculate, Pokemon, Move, Field} from '@smogon/calc/adaptable';
const gen = Generations.get(1);
const result = calculate(
new Pokemon(gen, 'Gengar'),
new Pokemon(gen, 'Vulpix'),
new Move(gen, 'Surf'),
new Field({defenderSide: {isLightScreen: true}})
);
The recommended way of using
@smogon/calc in a web browser is to configure your bundler
(Webpack, Rollup, Parcel, etc) to minimize it and package it with the rest of your
application. If you do not use a bundler, a convenience
production.min.js is included in the
package. You simply need to depend on
./node_modules/@smogon/calc/production.min.js in a
script
tag (which is what the unpkg shortcut above is doing), after which
calc will be
accessible as a global. You must also have a
Generations implementation provided, you can either
depend on the calculator's data layer by depending on
./node_modules/@smogon/calc/data/production.min.js (or
@smogon/calc/data via unpkg), or you can
use an alternative data layer such as
@pkmn/data. You must load your data layer
before loading the calc:
<script src="./node_modules/@smogon/calc/data/production.min.js"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/@smogon/calc/production.min.js"></script>
The UI layer is currently is written in vanilla JavaScript and HTML. To view the UI locally you
first must install dependencies by running
npm install at the top level and without
calc/. This
should create a
node_modules/ folder under both the root directory and under
calc/:
$ npm install
$ cd calc && npm install
Next, run
node build from the root directory of your clone of this repository. This should
run
npm run compile in the
calc/ subdirectory to compile the
@smogon/calc package from
TypeScript to JavaScript that can be run in the browser, and then compile the 'templated' HTML
and copy everything into the top-level
dist/ folder. To then view the UI, open
dist/index.html -
simply double-clicking on the file from your operating system's file manager UI should open it in
your default browser.
$ node build
$ open dist/index.html # open works on macOS, simply double-clicking the file on Windows/macOS works
If you make changes to anything in
calc/, you must run
node build from the top level to
compile the files and copy them into
dist/ again. If you make changes to the HTML or JavaScript in
src/you must run
node build view before the changes will become visible in your browser
(
node build also works, but it is slower, as it will compile
calc/ as well, which is
unnecessary if you did not make any changes to that directory).
Before opening up a Pull Request, please ensure
npm test passes:
$ npm test
This repository also houses an internal package under
import/ which is used for populating the
Pokémon sets data (as well as data about random battle options) used by the UI. Before making
changes here you must run
npm install from under the
import/ directory to install its
dependencies as they are not installed by default.
TASKS.md contains more information on
how to programmatically update sets.
This project was created by Honko and is primarily maintained by Austin.
Many other contributors have added features or contributed bug fixes, please see the full list of contributors.
This package is distributed under the terms of the MIT License.