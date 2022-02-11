boardgame.io is an engine for creating turn-based games using JavaScript.
Write simple functions that describe how the game state changes when a particular move is made. This is automatically converted into a playable game complete with online multiplayer features, all without requiring you to write a single line of networking or storage code.
npm install boardgame.io
Read our Full Documentation to learn how to use boardgame.io, and join the community on gitter to ask your questions!
npm install
npm start
The examples can be found in the examples folder.
This repository is ready to run in a dev container in VS Code. See the contributing guidelines for details.
See changelog.
We welcome contributions of all kinds! Please take a moment to review our Code of Conduct.
🐛 Found a bug?
Let us know by creating an issue.
❓ Have a question?
Our Gitter channel and GitHub Discussions are good places to start.
⚙️ Interested in fixing a bug or adding a feature?
Check out the contributing guidelines and the project roadmap.
📖 Can we improve our documentation?
Pull requests even for small changes can be helpful. Each page in the docs can be edited by clicking the “Edit on GitHub” link at the top right.
💸 Want to support the project financially?
We accept donations via GitHub Sponsors and on Open Collective.