The component to display single flash message or multiple flash messages to user. It has styles presets, but can be easily customized by passing style object as argument.

Setup

npm i @ smartweb / vue - flash - message

Installation and Configuration

Register the component in your app entry point (main.js or as you called it)

import Vue from 'vue' ; import FlashMessage from '@smartweb/vue-flash-message' ; Vue.use(FlashMessage);

You can pass configuration object as second argument

Vue.use(FlashMessage, config);

Create vue-flash-message.js file in plugins directory and put the following code:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueFlashMessage from '@smartweb/vue-flash-message' ; Vue.use(VueFlashMessage);

In your nuxt.config.js file register your plugin

{ plugins : [{ src : '~/plugins/flash-message.js' , mode : 'client' }] },

Configuration object

Property Type Description Default name String It is a name of the component and alias for the EventBus global property. 'flashMessage' tag String Custom tag for the component to use in your application. 'FlashMesage' time Number Duration (in ms) of the message display (can be customized during message call). 8000 strategy String You can pass 'single' or 'multiple' to choose the default strategy. It can be changed in process. 'single'

Usage

Put the component into your template

< FlashMessage > </ FlashMessage >

You can pass a string as position property to set up default position of messages block. Valid values: 'right bottom', 'right top', 'left bottom', 'left top'.

< FlashMessage :position = "'right bottom'" > </ FlashMessage >

Now you can access flash message by using global EventBus alias (that is "flashMessage" by default) of your Vue instance

this .flashMessage.show({ status : 'error' , title : 'Error Message Title' , message : 'Oh, you broke my heart! Shame on you!' });

Methods

Display Methods

Every display message method will return the id of the message instance

this .flashMessage.show({ status : 'error' , title : 'Error Message Title' , message : 'Oh, you broke my heart! Shame on you!' });

You also can use shorthands without status property.

this .flashMessage.error({ title : 'Error Message Title' , message : 'Oh, you broke my heart! Shame on you!' }); this .flashMessage.warning({ title : 'Warning Message Title' , message : "Don't stop me nooooow....!" }); this .flashMessage.info({ title : 'Info Message Title' , message : 'Just want you to know, that Vue is so cool' }); this .flashMessage.success({ title : 'Success Message Title' , message : 'Hoorah, it is my fist npm package and it works!' });

You can pass the data object to configure a message instance.

Data Object

The first argument - is data object.

Property Type Description status String Status of component. Default presets: 'error', 'warning', 'info', 'success' title String Title of your message message String Text of your message time Number Duration (in ms) of the single message. If time equal to 0, message will be show until user click on it. Please, if you combine {clickable: false , time: 0 } in case when you show your own component in flash message block, you should provide user interface element to close message window. icon String A URL for icon or image to display clickable Boolean Allows to control whether the user can remove message by click on it or not. blockClass String custom class name for flashMessage block. wrapperClass String custom class name for wrapper block. iconClass String custom class name for icon block. contentClass String custom class name for content block position String in case, when you want to set up custom "fixed" position relative to viewport, you can pass string 'left/right-top/bottom'. Available positions: 'top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right'. x Number Amount of pixels to position your message relating to the 'X' axis y Number Amount of pixels to position your message relating to the 'Y' axis html String You can pass a string with raw html to render inside flash message block axis componentName String Register your vue component globally and pass in componentName property of data object to display it inside flash message block

Example:

methods: { deleteTrouble() { this .$axios.delete( `/delete/trouble/ ${trouble.id} ` ) .then( res => { let { status, data, error } = res.data; if (status) { this .flashMessage.success({ title : 'Don\'t Warry' , message : 'Be Happy!' , time : 5000 , blockClass : 'custom-block-class' }); } else { this .flashMessage.error({ title : error.name || 'Error' , message : error.message}); } }) .catch(e); } }

Callbacks

As second argument you can pass object with two properties: "mounted" and "destroyed".

Property Type Description mounted Function Will be invoked, when flashMessage appears destroyed Function Will be invoked, when flashMessage gone

Example:

< p > {{ text }} </ p > < button @ click = "clickHandler" type = "button" name = "button" > Show Text! </ button >

For example you can add some sound which will be played when message appears

methods: { showText() { this .text = 'Hello from callback!' }, clearText() { this .text = 'Bye... 1, ..2, ..3' ; let sound = new Audio( 'audio source' ); sound.play(); setTimeout( () => this .text = '' , 3000 ); }, clickHandler() { this .flashMessage.info({ title : 'Ooooooops!' , message : 'Do you see this text and hear this sound? Wtf?' }, { mounted : showText, destroyed : clearText }) } }

Delete Methods

You can delete message programmatically using deleteMessage method

Example:

let id = this .flashMessage.info({ title : 'Hey, man. Time for beer!' , message : 'It is Friday. Time to have a little party.' }); this .flashMessage.deleteMessage(id);

Set Strategy

You can update default strategy using setStrategy method.

this .flashMessage.setStrategy( 'multiple' );

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.