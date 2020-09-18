openbase logo
vfm

@smartweb/vue-flash-message

by Roman Privalov
0.6.10 (see all)

The component to display single flash message or multiple flash messages to user.

Readme

vue-flash-message

vue license Build Status Coverage Status Size

Gif Image

The component to display single flash message or multiple flash messages to user. It has styles presets, but can be easily customized by passing style object as argument.

Live Demo

Docs

Setup

npm i @smartweb/vue-flash-message

Installation and Configuration

Register the component in your app entry point (main.js or as you called it)

import Vue from 'vue';
import FlashMessage from '@smartweb/vue-flash-message';
Vue.use(FlashMessage);

You can pass configuration object as second argument

Vue.use(FlashMessage, config);

Nuxt.js

Create vue-flash-message.js file in plugins directory and put the following code:

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFlashMessage from '@smartweb/vue-flash-message';

Vue.use(VueFlashMessage);

In your nuxt.config.js file register your plugin

 {
     /*  Since Nuxt.js 2.4, mode has been introduced as option of plugins to specify plugin type, possible value are: client or server. ssr: false will be adapted to mode: 'client' and deprecated in next major release.
     More info: https://nuxtjs.org/guide/plugins#client-side-only */
     plugins: [{ src: '~/plugins/flash-message.js', mode: 'client' }]
 },

Configuration object

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
nameStringIt is a name of the component and alias for the EventBus global property.'flashMessage'
tagStringCustom tag for the component to use in your application.'FlashMesage'
timeNumberDuration (in ms) of the message display (can be customized during message call).8000
strategyStringYou can pass 'single' or 'multiple' to choose the default strategy. It can be changed in process.'single'

Usage

Put the component into your template

<FlashMessage></FlashMessage>

You can pass a string as position property to set up default position of messages block. Valid values: 'right bottom', 'right top', 'left bottom', 'left top'.

<FlashMessage :position="'right bottom'"></FlashMessage>

Now you can access flash message by using global EventBus alias (that is "flashMessage" by default) of your Vue instance

this.flashMessage.show({
    status: 'error',
    title: 'Error Message Title',
    message: 'Oh, you broke my heart! Shame on you!'
});

Methods

Display Methods

Every display message method will return the id of the message instance

this.flashMessage.show({
    status: 'error',
    title: 'Error Message Title',
    message: 'Oh, you broke my heart! Shame on you!'
});

You also can use shorthands without status property.

this.flashMessage.error({
    title: 'Error Message Title',
    message: 'Oh, you broke my heart! Shame on you!'
});
this.flashMessage.warning({
    title: 'Warning Message Title',
    message: "Don't stop me nooooow....!"
});
this.flashMessage.info({
    title: 'Info Message Title',
    message: 'Just want you to know, that Vue is so cool'
});
this.flashMessage.success({
    title: 'Success Message Title',
    message: 'Hoorah, it is my fist npm package and it works!'
});

You can pass the data object to configure a message instance.

Data Object

The first argument - is data object.

PropertyTypeDescription
statusStringStatus of component. Default presets: 'error', 'warning', 'info', 'success'
titleStringTitle of your message
messageStringText of your message
timeNumberDuration (in ms) of the single message. If time equal to 0, message will be show until user click on it. Please, if you combine {clickable: false , time: 0 } in case when you show your own component in flash message block, you should provide user interface element to close message window.
iconStringA URL for icon or image to display
clickableBooleanAllows to control whether the user can remove message by click on it or not.
blockClassStringcustom class name for flashMessage block.
wrapperClassStringcustom class name for wrapper block.
iconClassStringcustom class name for icon block.
contentClassStringcustom class name for content block
positionStringin case, when you want to set up custom "fixed" position relative to viewport, you can pass string 'left/right-top/bottom'. Available positions: 'top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right'.
xNumberAmount of pixels to position your message relating to the 'X' axis
yNumberAmount of pixels to position your message relating to the 'Y' axis
htmlStringYou can pass a string with raw html to render inside flash message block axis
componentNameStringRegister your vue component globally and pass in componentName property of data object to display it inside flash message block

Example:

    methods: {
        deleteTrouble() {
            this.$axios.delete(`/delete/trouble/${trouble.id}`)
                .then( res => {
                    let { status, data, error } = res.data;
                    if(status) {
                        this.flashMessage.success({
                            title: 'Don\'t Warry',
                            message: 'Be Happy!',
                            time: 5000,
                            blockClass: 'custom-block-class'
                        });
                    }
                    else {
                        this.flashMessage.error({title: error.name || 'Error', message: error.message});
                    }
                })
                .catch(e);
        }
    }

Callbacks

As second argument you can pass object with two properties: "mounted" and "destroyed".

PropertyTypeDescription
mountedFunctionWill be invoked, when flashMessage appears
destroyedFunctionWill be invoked, when flashMessage gone

Example:

<p>{{ text }}</p>
<button @click="clickHandler" type="button" name="button">Show Text!</button>

For example you can add some sound which will be played when message appears

    methods: {
        showText() {
            this.text = 'Hello from callback!'
        },
        clearText() {
            this.text = 'Bye... 1, ..2, ..3';
            let sound = new Audio('audio source'); // add sound source
            sound.play(); // and play it
            setTimeout( () => this.text = '', 3000);
        },
        clickHandler() {
            this.flashMessage.info({
                title: 'Ooooooops!',
                message: 'Do you see this text and hear this sound? Wtf?'
            },
            {
                mounted: showText,
                destroyed: clearText
            })
        }
    }

Delete Methods

You can delete message programmatically using deleteMessage method

Example:

let id = this.flashMessage.info({
    title: 'Hey, man. Time for beer!',
    message: 'It is Friday. Time to have a little party.'
});
this.flashMessage.deleteMessage(id);

Set Strategy

You can update default strategy using setStrategy method.

/* Will return {Boolean} as result */
this.flashMessage.setStrategy('multiple'); // strategy changed to multiple

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

