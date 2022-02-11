SmartThings Core SDK

The SmartThings Core SDK is a wrapper designed to simplify the use of the SmartThings REST API from JavaScript and TypeScript applications. This is the very first release of this SDK and should be considered a work in progress. Changes may still be made that are not backwardly compatible.

Installation

npm install @smartthings/core-sdk

Importing

NodeJS :

const {SmartThingsClient} = require ( '@smartthings/core-sdk' )

Or ES2015 +:

import {SmartThingsClient} from '@smartthings/core-sdk'

Example Usage

Substitue your Personal Access Token (PAT) with at least the r:locations:* scope for {YOUR-PAT-TOKEN} in the following code.

const {SmartThingsClient, BearerTokenAuthenticator} = require ( '@smartthings/core-sdk' ) const client = new SmartThingsClient( new BearerTokenAuthenticator( '{YOUR-PAT-TOKEN}' )) client.locations.list().then( locations => { console .log( `Found ${locations.length} locations` ) })

Reference

Authenticators

This SDK supports multiple ways of authenticating with the SmartThings platform. The currently available authenticators are:

BearerTokenAuthenticator -- Authenticator that is instantiated with any valid bearer token. This is the authenticator you would use with a PAT (Personal Access) Token.

RefreshTokenAuthenticator -- Authenticator that is instantiated with a bearer token and a RefreshTokenStore that provides methods for retrieving and storing access and refresh tokens. When this authenticator is used the API will automatically refresh expired access tokens, save the new tokens, and retry the original request.

SequentialRefreshTokenAuthenticator

Endpoints