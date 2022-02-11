The SmartThings Core SDK is a wrapper designed to simplify the use of the SmartThings REST API from JavaScript and TypeScript applications. This is the very first release of this SDK and should be considered a work in progress. Changes may still be made that are not backwardly compatible.
npm install @smartthings/core-sdk
NodeJS:
const {SmartThingsClient} = require('@smartthings/core-sdk')
Or
ES2015+:
import {SmartThingsClient} from '@smartthings/core-sdk'
Substitue your Personal Access Token (PAT) with at least the
r:locations:* scope
for
{YOUR-PAT-TOKEN} in the following code.
const {SmartThingsClient, BearerTokenAuthenticator} = require('@smartthings/core-sdk')
const client = new SmartThingsClient(new BearerTokenAuthenticator('{YOUR-PAT-TOKEN}'))
client.locations.list().then(locations => {
console.log(`Found ${locations.length} locations`)
})
This SDK supports multiple ways of authenticating with the SmartThings platform. The currently available authenticators are:
BearerTokenAuthenticator -- Authenticator that is instantiated with any valid bearer token. This is the authenticator you would use with a PAT (Personal Access) Token.
RefreshTokenAuthenticator -- Authenticator that is instantiated with a bearer token and a RefreshTokenStore that provides methods for retrieving and storing access and refresh tokens. When this authenticator is used the API will automatically refresh expired access tokens, save the new tokens, and retry the original request.
apps -- A SmartApp can be an AWS lambda function or WebHook endpoint. Like to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
capabilities - Operations to read standard capability definitions as well as create and modify custom capabilities. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page here.
deviceProfiles - A device profile contains the components, capabilities, and metadata (ID, name, ownership, etc.) that define a SmartThings device. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page here
devices - Operations to access, control, create, update, and delete devices. Like to code interface here, link to wiki page here
history - Operations to query event history. Link to code interface here.
installedApps - Apps are installed by users. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page descripotion here
locations - Locations can include hubs, devices, and Automations. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
modes - Operations to change the current mode of a location. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
notifications - Operations to send push notifications to SmartThings mobile app. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
organizations - Operations to list and get organizations. Link to code interface here. Future feature. Not yet supported.
presentation - Operation on device configurations and presentations. Link to code interface here.
rooms - Operations related to Rooms, a grouping of devices within a location. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
rules - Operations for working with Rules. Rules allow you to create automations that can operate on SmartThings connected devices. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
scenes - Operations to list and execute scenes. Currently this endpoint does not support creating or updating scenes. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
schedules - Operations for schedules for use in SmartApps. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
schema - Operations for ST Schema connectors and installed instances, along with operations to list the devices owned by each installed instance. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
services - Operations to query for and subscribe to location service data, currently consisting of current weather conditions, weather forecast, and air quality data. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here
subscriptions - Operations for subscribing to events, for use in SmartApps and API Access apps. Link to code interface here, link to wiki page description here