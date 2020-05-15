A simple node program for executing commands using an environment from an env file.
npm install env-cmd or
npm install -g env-cmd
Environment file
./.env
# This is a comment
ENV1=THANKS
ENV2=FOR ALL
ENV3=THE FISH
Package.json
{
"scripts": {
"test": "env-cmd mocha -R spec"
}
}
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd node index.js
To use a custom env filename or path, pass the
-f flag. This is a major breaking change from prior versions < 9.0.0
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./custom/path/.env node index.js
Usage: _ [options] <command> [...args]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-e, --environments [env1,env2,...] The rc file environment(s) to use
-f, --file [path] Custom env file path (default path: ./.env)
--fallback Fallback to default env file path, if custom env file path not found
--no-override Do not override existing environment variables
-r, --rc-file [path] Custom rc file path (default path: ./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json)
--silent Ignore any env-cmd errors and only fail on executed program failure.
--use-shell Execute the command in a new shell with the given environment
--verbose Print helpful debugging information
-x, --expand-envs Replace $var in args and command with environment variables
-h, --help output usage information
.rc file usage
For more complex projects, a
.env-cmdrc file can be defined in the root directory and supports
as many environments as you want. Simply use the
-e flag and provide which environments you wish to
use from the
.env-cmdrc file. Using multiple environment names will merge the environment variables
together. Later environments overwrite earlier ones in the list if conflicting environment variables
are found.
.rc file
./.env-cmdrc
{
"development": {
"ENV1": "Thanks",
"ENV2": "For All"
},
"test": {
"ENV1": "No Thanks",
"ENV3": "!"
},
"production": {
"ENV1": "The Fish"
}
}
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -e production node index.js
# Or for multiple environments (where `production` vars override `test` vars,
# but both are included)
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -e test,production node index.js
--no-override option
Prevents overriding of existing environment variables on
process.env and within the current
environment.
--fallback file usage option
If the
.env file does not exist at the provided custom path, then use the default
fallback location
./.env env file instead.
--use-shell
Executes the command within a new shell environment. This is useful if you want to string multiple commands together that share the same environment variables.
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./test/.env --use-shell "npm run lint && npm test"
EnvCmd supports reading from asynchronous
.env files. Instead of using a
.env file, pass in a
.js
file that exports either an object or a
Promise resolving to an object (
{ ENV_VAR_NAME: value, ... }). Asynchronous
.rc
files are also supported using
.js file extension and resolving to an object with top level environment
names (
{ production: { ENV_VAR_NAME: value, ... } }).
Terminal
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -f ./async-file.js node index.js
-x expands vars in arguments
EnvCmd supports expanding
$var values passed in as arguments to the command. The allows a user
to provide arguments to a command that are based on environment variable values at runtime.
NOTE: You must escape the
$ character with
\ or your terminal might try to auto expand it before passing it to
env-cmd.
Terminal
# $VAR will be expanded into the env value it contains at runtime
./node_modules/.bin/env-cmd -x node index.js --arg=\$VAR
or in
package.json (use
\\ to insert a literal backslash)
{
"script": {
"start": "env-cmd -x node index.js --arg=\\$VAR"
}
}
--silent suppresses env-cmd errors
EnvCmd supports the
--silent flag the suppresses all errors generated by
env-cmd
while leaving errors generated by the child process and cli signals still usable. This
flag is primarily used to allow
env-cmd to run in environments where the
.env
file might not be present, but still execute the child process without failing
due to a missing file.
You can find examples of how to use the various options above by visiting the examples repo env-cmd-examples.
These are the currently accepted environment file formats. If any other formats are desired please create an issue.
.env as
key=value
.env.json Key/value pairs as JSON
.env.js JavaScript file exporting an
object or a
Promise that resolves to an
object
.env-cmdrc as valid json or
.env-cmdrc.json in execution directory with at least one environment
{ "dev": { "key1": "val1" } }
.env-cmdrc.js JavaScript file exporting an
object or a
Promise that resolves to an
object that contains at least one environment
This lib attempts to follow standard
bash path rules. The rules are as followed:
Home Directory =
/Users/test
Working Directory =
/Users/test/Development/app
|Type
|Input Path
|Expanded Path
|Absolute
/some/absolute/path.env
/some/absolute/path.env
|Home Directory with
~
~/starts/on/homedir/path.env
/Users/test/starts/on/homedir/path.env
|Relative
./some/relative/path.env or
some/relative/path.env
/Users/test/Development/app/some/relative/path.env
|Relative with parent dir
../some/relative/path.env
/Users/test/Development/some/relative/path.env
EnvCmd
A function that executes a given command in a new child process with the given environment and options
options {
object }
command {
string }: The command to execute (
node,
mocha, ...)
commandArgs {
string[] }: List of arguments to pass to the
command (
['-R', 'Spec'])
envFile {
object }
filePath {
string }: Custom path to .env file to read from (defaults to:
./.env)
fallback {
boolean }: Should fall back to default
./.env file if custom path does not exist
rc {
object }
environments {
string[] }: List of environment to read from the
.rc file
filePath {
string }: Custom path to the
.rc file (defaults to:
./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json))
options {
object }
expandEnvs {
boolean }: Expand
$var values passed to
commandArgs (default:
false)
noOverride {
boolean }: Prevent
.env file vars from overriding existing
process.env vars (default:
false)
silent {
boolean }: Ignore any errors thrown by env-cmd, used to ignore missing file errors (default:
false)
useShell {
boolean }: Runs command inside a new shell instance (default:
false)
verbose {
boolean }: Prints extra debug logs to
console.info (default:
false)
Promise<object> }: key is env var name and value is the env var value
GetEnvVars
A function that parses environment variables from a
.env or a
.rc file
options {
object }
envFile {
object }
filePath {
string }: Custom path to .env file to read from (defaults to:
./.env)
fallback {
boolean }: Should fall back to default
./.env file if custom path does not exist
rc {
object }
environments {
string[] }: List of environment to read from the
.rc file
filePath {
string }: Custom path to the
.rc file (defaults to:
./.env-cmdrc(|.js|.json))
verbose {
boolean }: Prints extra debug logs to
console.info (default:
false)
Promise<object> }: key is env var name and value is the env var value
Because sometimes it is just too cumbersome passing a lot of environment variables to scripts. It is usually just easier to have a file with all the vars in them, especially for development and testing.
🚨Do not commit sensitive environment data to a public git repo! 🚨
cross-env - Cross platform setting of environment scripts
Special thanks to
cross-env for inspiration (uses the
same
cross-spawn lib underneath too).
I welcome all pull requests. Please make sure you add appropriate test cases for any features added. Before opening a PR please make sure to run the following scripts:
npm run lint checks for code errors and format according to ts-standard
npm test make sure all tests pass
npm run test-cover make sure the coverage has not decreased from current master