Transforms any text into an uri-safe string.

Getting Started

This package is available in the Node Package Repository and can be easily installed with npm or yarn.

$ npm i @slynova/slug $ yarn add @slynova/slug

Then require the slug() method directly from the package.

const slug = require ( '@slynova/slug' ) slug( '1 < 2' ) slug( 'Hey! How are you' ) slug( 'tôi tên là đức tạ' ) slug( 'learn adonis in 30minutes' )

Extending char map

To extend the char map you can use the static method extends

const slug = require ( '@slynova/slug' ) slug.extends({ '💙' : 'love' }) slug( 'i 💙 you' )

Contribution Guidelines

Any pull requests or discussions are welcome.

Note that every pull request providing a new feature or correcting a bug should be created with appropriate unit tests.