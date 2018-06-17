Transforms any text into an uri-safe string.
This package is available in the Node Package Repository and can be easily installed with npm or yarn.
$ npm i @slynova/slug
# or
$ yarn add @slynova/slug
Then require the
slug() method directly from the package.
const slug = require('@slynova/slug')
slug('1 < 2') // 1-less-2
slug('Hey! How are you') // hey-how-are-you
slug('tôi tên là đức tạ') // toi-ten-la-duc-ta
slug('learn adonis in 30minutes') // learn-adonis-in-30-minutes
To extend the char map you can use the static method
extends
const slug = require('@slynova/slug')
slug.extends({'💙': 'love'})
slug('i 💙 you') // i-love-you
Any pull requests or discussions are welcome.
Note that every pull request providing a new feature or correcting a bug should be created with appropriate unit tests.