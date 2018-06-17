openbase logo
@slynova/slug

by Slynova-Org
1.1.2 (see all)

🔗 Transforms any text into an uri-safe string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

node-slug

Transforms any text into an uri-safe string.

Getting Started

This package is available in the Node Package Repository and can be easily installed with npm or yarn.

$ npm i @slynova/slug
# or
$ yarn add @slynova/slug

Then require the slug() method directly from the package.

const slug = require('@slynova/slug')

slug('1 < 2') // 1-less-2
slug('Hey! How are you') // hey-how-are-you
slug('tôi tên là đức tạ') // toi-ten-la-duc-ta
slug('learn adonis in 30minutes') // learn-adonis-in-30-minutes

Extending char map

To extend the char map you can use the static method extends

const slug = require('@slynova/slug')

slug.extends({'💙': 'love'})
slug('i 💙 you') // i-love-you

Contribution Guidelines

Any pull requests or discussions are welcome.
Note that every pull request providing a new feature or correcting a bug should be created with appropriate unit tests.

