@slynova/flydrive

by Slynova-Org
1.0.3 (see all)

☁️ Flexible and Fluent framework-agnostic driver based system to manage storage in Node.js

Readme

flydrive

Download Version License

flydrive is a framework-agnostic package which provides a powerful wrapper to manage file Storage in Node.js.

There are currently 3 drivers available:

  • 'local': Stores files on the local file system.
  • 's3': Amazon S3 and other compatible services
    • You need to install the @slynova/flydrive-s3 package to be able to use this driver.
    • This driver is compatible with DigitalOcean Spaces and Scaleway Object Storage.
  • 'gcs': Google Cloud Storage
    • You need to install the @slynova/flydrive-gcs package to be able to use this driver.

Getting Started

This package is available in the npm registry. It can easily be installed with npm or yarn.

$ npm i @slynova/flydrive
# or
$ yarn add @slynova/flydrive

When you require the package in your file, it will give you access to the StorageManager class. This class is a facade for the package and should be instantiated with a configuration object.

const { StorageManager } = require('@slynova/flydrive');
const storage = new StorageManager(...);

Once you instantiated the manager, you can use the StorageManager#disk() method to retrieve a disk an use it.

storage.disk(); // Returns the default disk (specified in the config)
storage.disk('awsCloud'); // Returns the driver for the disk "s3"
storage.disk('awsCloud', customConfig); // Overwrite the default configuration of the disk

Registering External Driver

After installing any external driver, like @slynova/flydrive-gcs, you need to register it inside our manager to be able to use it.

The following is done by using the method storage.registerDriver(name: string, Driver).

const { GoogleCloudStorage } = require('@slynova/flydrive-gcs');
const { StorageManager } = require('@slynova/flydrive');
const storage = new StorageManager(...);

storage.registerDriver('gcs', GoogleCloudStorage);

Driver's API

Each driver extends the abstract class Storage. This class will throw an exception for each methods by default. The driver needs to overwrite the methods it supports.

The following method doesn't exist on the LocalFileSystemStorage driver, therefore, it will throw an exception.

// throws "E_METHOD_NOT_SUPPORTED: Method getSignedUrl is not supported for the driver LocalFileSystemStorage"
storage.disk('local').getSignedUrl();

Since we are using TypeScript, you can make use of casting to get the real interface:

import { LocalFileSystemStorage } from '@slynova/flydrive';

storage.disk<LocalFileSystemStorage>('local');

Response interface

Asynchronous methods will always return a Promise which resolves with a Response object. The response object may contain relevant data in its properties (for example, the ExistsResponse object for the exists method contains a boolean exists property).

All responses additionally have a raw property which is driver-specific and contains the result from the original call made by the driver.

Exceptions

In case of runtime errors, flydrive will try to throw driver-agnostic exceptions. Exceptions also have a raw property which contains the original error.

Methods

append(location: string, content: Buffer | Stream | string, options: object): Promise<Response>

This method will append the content to the file at the location. If the file doesn't exist yet, it will be created.

// Supported drivers: "local"

await storage.disk('local').append('foo.txt', 'bar');
// foo.txt now has the content `${initialContent}bar`
copy(src: string, dest: string, options: object): Promise<Response>

This method will copy a file to another location.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

await storage.disk('local').copy('foo.txt', 'bar.txt');
// foo.txt was copied to bar.txt
delete(location: string): Promise<DeleteResponse>

This method will delete the file at the given location.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

const { wasDeleted } = await storage.disk('local').delete('foo.txt');
// If a file named foo.txt has been deleted, wasDeleted is true.

The value returned by this method will have a wasDeleted property that can be either a boolean (true if a file was deleted, false if there was no file to delete) or null (if no information about the file is available).

driver()

This method returns the driver used if you need to do anything specific not supported by default.

storage.disk('local').driver(); // Returns the "fs-extra" module.
storage.disk('awsCloud').driver(); // Returns an instance of the AWS S3 client.
storage.disk('googleCloud').driver(); // Returns an instance of the the Google Cloud Storage client.
// ....
exists(location: string): Promise<ExistsResponse>

This method will determine if a file exists at the given location.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

const { exists } = await storage.disk('local').exists('foo.txt');
// exists is true or false
get(location: string, encoding: string = 'utf-8'): Promise<ContentResponse<string>>

This method will return the file's content as a string for the given location.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

const { content } = await storage.disk('local').get('foo.txt');
getBuffer(location: string): Promise<ContentResponse<Buffer>>

This method will return the file's content as a Buffer for the given location.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

const buffer = await storage.disk('local').getBuffer('foo.txt');
getSignedUrl(location: string, options: SignedUrlOptions = { expiry: 900 }): Promise<SignedUrlResponse>

This method will return the signed url for an existing file.

// Supported drivers: "s3", "gcs"

const { signedUrl } = await storage.disk('awsCloud').getSignedUrl('foo.txt');
getStat(location: string): Promise<StatResponse>

This method will return the file's size (in bytes) and last modification date.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

const { size, modified } = await storage.disk('local').getStat('foo.txt');
getStream(location: string, options: object | string): Stream

This method will return a Node.js readable stream for the given file.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

const stream = storage.disk('local').getStream('foo.txt');
getUrl(location: string): string

This method will return a public URL for a given file.

// Supported drivers: "s3", "gcs"

const uri = storage.disk('awsCloud').getUrl('foo.txt');
move(src: string, dest: string): Promise<Response>

This method will move the file to a new location.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

await storage.disk('local').move('foo.txt', 'newFolder/foo.txt');
put(location: string, content: Buffer | Stream | string, options: object): Promise<Response>

This method will create a new file with the provided content.

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

await storage.disk('local').put('bar.txt', 'Foobar');
prepend(location: string, content: Buffer | string, options: object): Promise<Response>

This method will prepend content to a file.

// Supported drivers: "local"

await storage.disk('local').prepend('foo.txt', 'bar');
// foo.txt now has the content `bar${initialContent}`
flatList(prefix?: string): AsyncIterable<FileListResponse>

This method will return an async iterator over all file names that start with prefix (recursive).

// Supported drivers: "local", "s3", "gcs"

const disk = storage.disk('local');
for await (const file of disk.flatList('a/b')) {
  console.log(file.path);
}

Contribution Guidelines

Any pull requests or discussions are welcome. Note that every pull request providing new feature or correcting a bug should be created with appropriate unit tests.

