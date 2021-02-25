flydrive is a framework-agnostic package which provides a powerful wrapper to manage file Storage in Node.js.

There are currently 3 drivers available:

'local' : Stores files on the local file system.

: Stores files on the local file system. 's3' : Amazon S3 and other compatible services You need to install the @slynova/flydrive-s3 package to be able to use this driver. This driver is compatible with DigitalOcean Spaces and Scaleway Object Storage.

: Amazon S3 and other compatible services 'gcs' : Google Cloud Storage You need to install the @slynova/flydrive-gcs package to be able to use this driver.

: Google Cloud Storage

Getting Started

This package is available in the npm registry. It can easily be installed with npm or yarn .

$ npm i @slynova/flydrive $ yarn add @slynova/flydrive

When you require the package in your file, it will give you access to the StorageManager class. This class is a facade for the package and should be instantiated with a configuration object.

const { StorageManager } = require ( '@slynova/flydrive' ); const storage = new StorageManager(...);

Once you instantiated the manager, you can use the StorageManager#disk() method to retrieve a disk an use it.

storage.disk(); storage.disk( 'awsCloud' ); storage.disk( 'awsCloud' , customConfig);

Registering External Driver

After installing any external driver, like @slynova/flydrive-gcs , you need to register it inside our manager to be able to use it.

The following is done by using the method storage.registerDriver(name: string, Driver) .

const { GoogleCloudStorage } = require ( '@slynova/flydrive-gcs' ); const { StorageManager } = require ( '@slynova/flydrive' ); const storage = new StorageManager(...); storage.registerDriver( 'gcs' , GoogleCloudStorage);

Driver's API

Each driver extends the abstract class Storage . This class will throw an exception for each methods by default. The driver needs to overwrite the methods it supports.

The following method doesn't exist on the LocalFileSystemStorage driver, therefore, it will throw an exception.

storage.disk( 'local' ).getSignedUrl();

Since we are using TypeScript, you can make use of casting to get the real interface:

import { LocalFileSystemStorage } from '@slynova/flydrive' ; storage.disk<LocalFileSystemStorage>( 'local' );

Response interface

Asynchronous methods will always return a Promise which resolves with a Response object. The response object may contain relevant data in its properties (for example, the ExistsResponse object for the exists method contains a boolean exists property).

All responses additionally have a raw property which is driver-specific and contains the result from the original call made by the driver.

Exceptions

In case of runtime errors, flydrive will try to throw driver-agnostic exceptions. Exceptions also have a raw property which contains the original error.

Methods

append(location: string, content: Buffer | Stream | string, options: object): Promise<Response> This method will append the content to the file at the location. If the file doesn't exist yet, it will be created. await storage.disk( 'local' ).append( 'foo.txt' , 'bar' );

copy(src: string, dest: string, options: object): Promise<Response> This method will copy a file to another location. await storage.disk( 'local' ).copy( 'foo.txt' , 'bar.txt' );

delete(location: string): Promise<DeleteResponse> This method will delete the file at the given location. const { wasDeleted } = await storage.disk( 'local' ).delete( 'foo.txt' ); The value returned by this method will have a wasDeleted property that can be either a boolean ( true if a file was deleted, false if there was no file to delete) or null (if no information about the file is available).

driver() This method returns the driver used if you need to do anything specific not supported by default. storage.disk( 'local' ).driver(); storage.disk( 'awsCloud' ).driver(); storage.disk( 'googleCloud' ).driver();

exists(location: string): Promise<ExistsResponse> This method will determine if a file exists at the given location. const { exists } = await storage.disk( 'local' ).exists( 'foo.txt' );

get(location: string, encoding: string = 'utf-8'): Promise<ContentResponse<string>> This method will return the file's content as a string for the given location. const { content } = await storage.disk( 'local' ).get( 'foo.txt' );

getBuffer(location: string): Promise<ContentResponse<Buffer>> This method will return the file's content as a Buffer for the given location. const buffer = await storage.disk( 'local' ).getBuffer( 'foo.txt' );

getSignedUrl(location: string, options: SignedUrlOptions = { expiry: 900 }): Promise<SignedUrlResponse> This method will return the signed url for an existing file. const { signedUrl } = await storage.disk( 'awsCloud' ).getSignedUrl( 'foo.txt' );

getStat(location: string): Promise<StatResponse> This method will return the file's size (in bytes) and last modification date. const { size, modified } = await storage.disk( 'local' ).getStat( 'foo.txt' );

getStream(location: string, options: object | string): Stream This method will return a Node.js readable stream for the given file. const stream = storage.disk( 'local' ).getStream( 'foo.txt' );

getUrl(location: string): string This method will return a public URL for a given file. const uri = storage.disk( 'awsCloud' ).getUrl( 'foo.txt' );

move(src: string, dest: string): Promise<Response> This method will move the file to a new location. await storage.disk( 'local' ).move( 'foo.txt' , 'newFolder/foo.txt' );

put(location: string, content: Buffer | Stream | string, options: object): Promise<Response> This method will create a new file with the provided content. await storage.disk( 'local' ).put( 'bar.txt' , 'Foobar' );

prepend(location: string, content: Buffer | string, options: object): Promise<Response> This method will prepend content to a file. await storage.disk( 'local' ).prepend( 'foo.txt' , 'bar' );

flatList(prefix?: string): AsyncIterable<FileListResponse> This method will return an async iterator over all file names that start with prefix (recursive). const disk = storage.disk( 'local' ); for await ( const file of disk.flatList( 'a/b' )) { console .log(file.path); }

Contribution Guidelines

Any pull requests or discussions are welcome. Note that every pull request providing new feature or correcting a bug should be created with appropriate unit tests.