fence is a framework-agnostic package which provides powerful ACL abilities to JavaScript.
It lets you easily manage ACL with a fluent API easy to learn and to work with. 🚀
This package is available in the Node Package Repository and can be easily installed with npm or yarn.
$ npm i @slynova/fence
# or
$ yarn add @slynova/fence
When you require the package in your file, it will give you access to the
Guard and
Gate class.
const { Gate, Guard } = require('@slynova/fence')
A
Gate is a closure that returns a boolean to determine if the user is allowed to perform a certain action.
Instead of using a closure, you can also write a
Policy. Those are classes that let you organise your authorisation around a particular model or resource.
To define a new Gate you will need to call the
define method on the
Gate facade.
Gate.define('name-of-the-gate', async (user, resource) => {
// Payload
// e.g. return user.id === resource.author_id
})
To define a new Policy you will need to call the
policy method on the
Gate facade.
Gate.policy(post, PostPolicy)
The first argument is the object you want to define the policy for. It can be a simple JSON or an ES2015 class.
The policy must be an ES2015 class.
The
Guard is the guardian of your gates.
Most of the time, you'll want to use the authenticated user to test your gates. For this reason,
node-fence let you use the method
Guard.setDefaultUser().
// The user can be retrieve from the auth middleware you are using
const guard = Guard.setDefaultUser({ id: 1, username: 'romainlanz' })
guard.allows('gateName/Policy Method', resource) // It will use per default the defined user or return false if not defined
guard.denies('gateName/Policy Method', resource) // It will use per default the defined user or return true if not defined
guard.allows('gateName/Policy Method', resource, user)
guard.denies('gateName/Policy Method', resource, user)
guard.can(user).pass('gateName').for(resource)
guard.can(user).callPolicy('Policy Method', resource)
Any pull requests or discussions are welcome.
Note that every pull request providing a new feature or correcting a bug should be created with appropriate unit tests.