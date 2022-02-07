@react-google-maps organization root

README

For API README please navigate to https://github.com/JustFly1984/react-google-maps-api/tree/master/packages/react-google-maps-api

or https://react-google-maps-api-docs.netlify.app

For Maintainers

Join our Slack channel

For Developers and Contributors

Requirements

basic git, JavaScript, React knowledge

Google Maps API Key from Google CLoud Conosle

git

node

yarn

To develop localy

Fork original repo at https://github.com/JustFly1984/react-google-maps-api. Clone your fork to local directory of your choice, install dependencies, set up your API Key, and start storybook server. Following commands should do the job:

git clone https://github.com/YOUR_USER_NAME/react-google-maps-api.git - clone your fork `

- clone your fork ` cd react-google-maps-api - move to newly created folder

- move to newly created folder cp .storybook/example.maps.config.ts .storybook/maps.config.ts - create file with API Key

- create file with API Key yarn install - install dependencies

- install dependencies yarn storybook - run storybook server

Eny changes you make to src folders of contained packages, should reflect in sotybook server.

To contribute

Create a feature/fix branch on your own fork and make pull request towards develop branch of the original repo.