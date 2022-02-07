For API README please navigate to https://github.com/JustFly1984/react-google-maps-api/tree/master/packages/react-google-maps-api
or https://react-google-maps-api-docs.netlify.app
Join our Slack channel
Fork original repo at https://github.com/JustFly1984/react-google-maps-api. Clone your fork to local directory of your choice, install dependencies, set up your API Key, and start storybook server. Following commands should do the job:
git clone https://github.com/YOUR_USER_NAME/react-google-maps-api.git - clone your fork
`
cd react-google-maps-api - move to newly created folder
cp .storybook/example.maps.config.ts .storybook/maps.config.ts - create file with API Key
yarn install - install dependencies
yarn storybook - run storybook server
Eny changes you make to src folders of contained packages, should reflect in sotybook server.
Create a feature/fix branch on your own fork and make pull request towards develop branch of the original repo.