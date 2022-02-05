A cli migration tool for postgres, using slonik.

Motivation

There are already plenty of migration tools out there - but if you have an existing project that uses slonik, this will be the simplest to configure. Even if you don't, the setup required is minimal.

By default, the migration scripts it runs are plain .sql files. No learning the quirks of an ORM, and how native postgres features map to API calls. It can also run .js or .ts files - but where possible, it's often preferable to keep it simple and stick to SQL.

This isn't technically a cli - it's a cli helper. Most node migration libraries are command-line utilities, which require a separate database.json or config.json file where you have to hard-code in your connection credentials. This library uses a different approach - it exposes a javascript function which you pass a slonik instance into. The javascript file you make that call in then becomes a runnable migration CLI. The migrations can be invoked programmatically from the same config.

Usage

npm install --save-dev @slonik/migrator

Then in a file called migrate.js :

const {SlonikMigrator} = require ( '@slonik/migrator' ) const {createPool} = require ( 'slonik' ) const slonik = createPool(process.env.POSTGRES_CONNECTION_STRING) const migrator = new SlonikMigrator({ migrationsPath : __dirname + '/migrations' , migrationTableName : 'migration' , slonik, }) migrator.runAsCLI()

By calling runAsCLI() , migrate.js has now become a runnable cli script via node migrate.js or just node migrate :

node migrate create --name users.sql

This generates placeholder migration sql scripts in the directory specified by migrationsPath called something like 2019-06-17T03-27.users.sql and down/2019-06-17T03-27.users.sql .

You can now edit the generated sql files to create table users(name text) for the 'up' migration and drop table users for the 'down' migration.

JavaScript and TypeScript migrations

These are expected to be modules with a required up export and an optional down export. Each of these functions will have an object passed to them with a slonik instance, and a sql tag function. You can see a javascript and a typescript example in the tests.

Note: if writing migrations in typescript, you will likely want to use a tool like ts-node to enable loading typescript modules. You can either add require('ts-node/register/transpile-only') at the top of your migrate.js file, or run node -r ts-node/register/transpile-only migrate ... instead of node migrate ... .

(Using ts-node/register/transpile-only performs faster than ts-node/register , and is safe to use if type-checking is performed separately).

Recommendation: where possible, it's better to use SQL migrations than JavaScript or TypeScript. They're more portable and less likely to have side-effects beyond the DB.

Running migrations

To run all "up" migrations:

node migrate up

The users table will now have been created.

To revert the last migration:

node migrate down

The users table will now have been dropped again.

More commands

To print the list of migrations that have already been applied:

node migrate executed

To print the list of migrations that are due to be applied:

node migrate pending

Controlling migrations

By default, node migrate down reverts only the most recent migration.

It is also possible to migrate up or down "to" a specific migration. For example, if you have run migrations one.sql , two.sql , three.sql and four.sql , you can revert three.sql and four.sql by running node migrate down --to three.sql . Note that the range is inclusive. To revert all migrations in one go, run node migrate down --to 0 . Note also that the migration names will usually contain a timestamp prefix, and can be listed with node migrate pending or node migrate executed .

Conversely, node migrate up runs all up migrations by default. To run only up to a certain migaton, run node migrate up --to two.sql . This will run migrations one.sql and two.sql - again, the range is inclusive of the name.

See commands for more options, and examples to see how you can use the CLI.

Commands

usage : node migrate [-h] <command> ... @slonik/migrator - PostgreSQL migration tool Positional argument s: <command> up Applies pending migrations down Revert migrations pending Lists pending migrations executed Lists executed migrations create Create a migration file repair Repair hashes in the migration table Optional argument s: -h, -- help Show this help message and exit . For detailed help about a specific command , use: node migrate <command> -h

up

usage: node migrate up [-h] [-- to NAME ] [--step COUNT ] [--name MIGRATION ] [--rerun { THROW , SKIP , ALLOW }] Performs all migrations. See --help for more options Optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. -- to NAME All migrations up to and including this one should be applied. --step COUNT Run this many migrations. If not specified, all will be applied. --name MIGRATION Explicity declare migration name(s) to be applied. --rerun { THROW , SKIP , ALLOW } Specify what action should be taken when a migration that has already been applied is passed to --name. The default value is "THROW" .

down

usage: node migrate down [-h] [-- to NAME ] [--step COUNT ] [--name MIGRATION ] [--rerun { THROW , SKIP , ALLOW }] Undoes previously-applied migrations. By default, undoes the most recent migration only. Use --help for more options. Useful in development to start from a clean slate. Use with care in production! Optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. -- to NAME All migrations up to and including this one should be reverted. Pass "0" to revert all. --step COUNT Run this many migrations. If not specified, one will be reverted. --name MIGRATION Explicity declare migration name(s) to be reverted. --rerun { THROW , SKIP , ALLOW } Specify what action should be taken when a migration that has already been reverted is passed to --name. The default value is "THROW" .

pending

usage : node migrate pending [-h] [--json] Prints migrations returned by `umzug.pending()`. By default, prints migration names one per line . Optional arguments: - h , -- help Show this help message and exit . --json Print pending migrations in a json format including names and paths. This allows piping output to tools like jq. Without this flag, the migration names will be printed one per line .

executed

usage : node migrate executed [-h] [--json] Prints migrations returned by `umzug.executed()`. By default, prints migration names one per line . Optional arguments: - h , -- help Show this help message and exit . --json Print executed migrations in a json format including names and paths. This allows piping output to tools like jq. Without this flag, the migration names will be printed one per line .

create

usage: node migrate create [-h] --name NAME [-- prefix { TIMESTAMP , DATE , NONE }] [--folder PATH ] [--allow- extension EXTENSION ] [-- skip - verify ] [-- allow - confusing - ordering ] Generates a placeholder migration file using a timestamp as a prefix . By default , mimics the last existing migration , or guesses where to generate the file if no migration exists yet . Optional arguments : - h , -- help Show this help message and exit . -- name NAME The name of the migration file . e . g . my - migration . js , my - migration . ts or my - migration . sql . Note - a prefix will be added to this name , usually based on a timestamp . See -- prefix -- prefix { TIMESTAMP , DATE , NONE } The prefix format for generated files. TIMESTAMP uses a second-resolution timestamp, DATE uses a day-resolution timestamp, and NONE removes the prefix completely. The default value is "TIMESTAMP" . --folder PATH Path on the filesystem where the file should be created. The new migration will be created as a sibling of the last existing one if this is omitted. --allow- extension EXTENSION Allowable extension for created files . By default . js , . ts and . sql files can be created . To create txt file migrations , for example , you could use '-- name my - migration . txt -- allow - extension . txt ' This parameter may alternatively be specified via the UMZUG_ALLOW_EXTENSION environment variable . -- skip - verify By default , the generated file will be checked after creation to make sure it is detected as a pending migration . This catches problems like creation in the wrong folder , or invalid naming conventions . This flag bypasses that verification step . -- allow - confusing - ordering By default , an error will be thrown if you try to create a migration that will run before a migration that already exists . This catches errors which can cause problems if you change file naming conventions . If you use a custom ordering system , you can disable this behavior , but it ' s strongly recommended that you don ' t ! If you ' re unsure , just ignore this option .

repair

usage : node migrate repair [-h] [-d] If, for any reason, the hashes are incorrectly stored in the database, you can recompute them using this command . Note that due to a bug in @slonik/migrator v0. 8 . X -v0. 9 - X the hashes were incorrectly calculated, so this command is recommended after upgrading to v0. 10 . Optional argument s: -h, -- help Show this help message and exit . -d, --dry-run No changes are actually made

Examples

Assuming migrate.js is a script setup something like:

const {SlonikMigrator} = require ( '@slonik/migrator' ) const migrator = new SlonikMigrator(...) migrator.runAsCLI()

Here are some ways you could use it:

ndoe migrate -- help node migrate up node migrate down node migrate down --to 0 node migrate up --to some-specific-migration.sql node migrate down --to some-other-migration.sql node migrate up --step 2 node migrate down --step 2 node migrate up --name m1.sql --name m2.sql node migrate up --name m1.sql --name m2.sql --rerun ALLOW node migrate up --name m1.sql --name m2.sql --rerun SKIP node migrate down --name m1.sql --name m2.sql node migrate down --name m1.sql --name m2.sql --rerun ALLOW node migrate down --name m1.sql --name m2.sql --rerun SKIP node migrate up -- help node migrate down -- help node migrate create --name some-migration.sql node migrate pending node migrate executed

Running programatically

To run migrations programmatically, you can import the migrator object from another file. For example, in a lambda handler:

module .exports.handler = () => require ( './migrate' ).up()

Or, you could write a script which seeds data in test environments:

import {migrator, slonik} from './migrate' import {sql} from 'slonik' export const seed = async () => { const migrations = await migrator.up() if (migrations.some( m => m.file.endsWith( '.users.sql' ))) { await slonik.query(sql `insert into users(name) values('foo')` ) } }

Configuration

parameters for the SlonikMigrator constructor

property description default value slonik slonik database pool instance, created by createPool . N/A migrationsPath path pointing to directory on filesystem where migration files will live. N/A migrationTableName the name for the table migrations information will be stored in. You can change this to avoid a clash with existing tables, or to conform with your team's naming standards. N/A logger how information about the migrations will be logged. You can set to undefined to prevent logs appearing at all. console

Implementation

Under the hood, the library thinly wraps umzug with a custom slonik-based stoage implementation.