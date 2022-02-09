slippi-js
This is the official Project Slippi Javascript SDK. It provides tools for parsing
.slp files into structured data and can be used to compute stats. There are already many built-in stats that are computed by the library but the data provided can also be used to compute your own stats.
With NPM
npm install @slippi/slippi-js
With Yarn
yarn add @slippi/slippi-js
script.js file with the following contents:
const { SlippiGame } = require("@slippi/slippi-js");
const game = new SlippiGame("test.slp");
// Get game settings – stage, characters, etc
const settings = game.getSettings();
console.log(settings);
// Get metadata - start time, platform played on, etc
const metadata = game.getMetadata();
console.log(metadata);
// Get computed stats - openings / kill, conversions, etc
const stats = game.getStats();
console.log(stats);
// Get frames – animation state, inputs, etc
// This is used to compute your own stats or get more frame-specific info (advanced)
const frames = game.getFrames();
console.log(frames[0].players); // Print frame when timer starts counting down
test.slp
node_modules directory in the folder.
node script.js. This will run the script above and will print data about the
test.slp file
When using Slippi to mirror gameplay, it can be useful to extract game data about the live game. There are a few different methods of doing this but
slippi-js can also be used to read live files. It is written in such a way where as long as the same SlippiGame class is used, it will only read from disk the data it has not yet read.
One thing to note, when creating the
SlippiGame object, be sure to enable
processOnTheFly to get updated stats as the game progresses.
const game = new SlippiGame("path/to/your/slp/file", { processOnTheFly: true });
An example script for how to do this is provided in the examples folder.
To use the example script:
cd examples
yarn install to fetch the dependencies
node realtimeFileReads.js "C:\mirror\output\path" replacing the path argument with where your connected console outputs replay files to
At this point, you should see an output as you play games on the connected console.
git clone https://github.com/project-slippi/slippi-js
cd slippi-js
yarn install
yarn run build
You can also run
yarn run watch to continuously build whenever changes are detected.
yarn run test