This is the official Project Slippi Javascript SDK. It provides tools for parsing .slp files into structured data and can be used to compute stats. There are already many built-in stats that are computed by the library but the data provided can also be used to compute your own stats.

Installation

With NPM

npm install @slippi/slippi-js

With Yarn

yarn add @slippi/slippi-js

Writing a simple script

Create a fresh directory on your disk Inside this new directory, create a file called script.js Fill the script.js file with the following contents:

const { SlippiGame } = require ( "@slippi/slippi-js" ); const game = new SlippiGame( "test.slp" ); const settings = game.getSettings(); console .log(settings); const metadata = game.getMetadata(); console .log(metadata); const stats = game.getStats(); console .log(stats); const frames = game.getFrames(); console .log(frames[ 0 ].players);

Copy a .slp file into the directory and call it test.slp Browse to the directory from the command line and run the command: npm install @slippi/slippi-js . This should create a node_modules directory in the folder. Run the command: node script.js . This will run the script above and will print data about the test.slp file

Reading live files

When using Slippi to mirror gameplay, it can be useful to extract game data about the live game. There are a few different methods of doing this but slippi-js can also be used to read live files. It is written in such a way where as long as the same SlippiGame class is used, it will only read from disk the data it has not yet read.

One thing to note, when creating the SlippiGame object, be sure to enable processOnTheFly to get updated stats as the game progresses.

const game = new SlippiGame( "path/to/your/slp/file" , { processOnTheFly : true });

An example script for how to do this is provided in the examples folder.

To use the example script:

Open a terminal prompt in root project folder Run cd examples Run yarn install to fetch the dependencies Run node realtimeFileReads.js "C:\mirror\output\path" replacing the path argument with where your connected console outputs replay files to

At this point, you should see an output as you play games on the connected console.

Development

Setup

git clone https://github.com/project-slippi/slippi-js cd slippi-js yarn install

Build

yarn run build

You can also run yarn run watch to continuously build whenever changes are detected.

Test