Functional programming in TypeScript
fp-ts is a library for typed functional programming in TypeScript.
fp-ts aims to allow developers to use popular patterns and abstractions that are available in most functional languages. For this, it includes the most popular data types, type classes and abstractions such as Option, Either, IO, Task, Functor, Applicative, Monad to empower users to write pure FP apps and libraries built atop higher order abstractions.
A distinctive feature of
fp-ts with respect to other functional libraries is its implementation of Higher Kinded Types, which TypeScript doesn't support natively.
To install the stable version:
npm install fp-ts
Make sure to always have a single version of
fp-ts installed in your project. Multiple versions are known to cause
tsc to hang during compilation. You can check the versions currently installed using
npm ls fp-ts (make sure there's a single version and all the others are marked as
deduped).
Strictness – This library is conceived, tested and is supposed to be consumed by TypeScript with the
strict flag turned on.
fp-ts version
|required
typescript version
|2.0.x+
|3.5+
|1.15.x+
|3.1+
|<= 1.14.4
|2.8+ (*)
(*) If you are running
< typescript@3.0.1 you have to polyfill the
unknown type. You can use unknown-ts as a polyfill.
Disclaimer. Teaching functional programming is out of scope of this project, so the documentation assumes you already know what FP is.
If you need help with
fp-ts check out:
#fp-ts channel on FP slack.
The MIT License (MIT)