openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ft

@slikts/fp-ts

by Giulio Canti
2.0.4 (see all)

Functional programming in TypeScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

7.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

126

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Functional programming in TypeScript

build status dependency status npm downloads

Typed functional programming in TypeScript

fp-ts is a library for typed functional programming in TypeScript.

fp-ts aims to allow developers to use popular patterns and abstractions that are available in most functional languages. For this, it includes the most popular data types, type classes and abstractions such as Option, Either, IO, Task, Functor, Applicative, Monad to empower users to write pure FP apps and libraries built atop higher order abstractions.

A distinctive feature of fp-ts with respect to other functional libraries is its implementation of Higher Kinded Types, which TypeScript doesn't support natively.

Inspired by

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install fp-ts

Make sure to always have a single version of fp-ts installed in your project. Multiple versions are known to cause tsc to hang during compilation. You can check the versions currently installed using npm ls fp-ts (make sure there's a single version and all the others are marked as deduped).

TypeScript compatibility

Strictness – This library is conceived, tested and is supposed to be consumed by TypeScript with the strict flag turned on.

fp-ts versionrequired typescript version
2.0.x+3.5+
1.15.x+3.1+
<= 1.14.42.8+ (*)

(*) If you are running < typescript@3.0.1 you have to polyfill the unknown type. You can use unknown-ts as a polyfill.

Documentation

Disclaimer. Teaching functional programming is out of scope of this project, so the documentation assumes you already know what FP is.

Help

If you need help with fp-ts check out:

Development

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial