SWR is a React Hooks library for data fetching.
The name “SWR” is derived from
stale-while-revalidate, a cache invalidation strategy popularized by HTTP RFC 5861.
SWR first returns the data from cache (stale), then sends the request (revalidate), and finally comes with the up-to-date data again.
With just one hook, you can significantly simplify the data fetching logic in your project. And it also covered in all aspects of speed, correctness, and stability to help you build better experiences:
...and a lot more.
With SWR, components will get a stream of data updates constantly and automatically. Thus, the UI will be always fast and reactive.
View full documentation and examples on swr.vercel.app.
import useSWR from 'swr'
function Profile() {
const { data, error } = useSWR('/api/user', fetcher)
if (error) return <div>failed to load</div>
if (!data) return <div>loading...</div>
return <div>hello {data.name}!</div>
}
In this example, the React Hook
useSWR accepts a
key and a
fetcher function.
The
key is a unique identifier of the request, normally the URL of the API. And the
fetcher accepts
key as its parameter and returns the data asynchronously.
useSWR also returns 2 values:
data and
error. When the request (fetcher) is not yet finished,
data will be
undefined. And when we get a response, it sets
data and
error based on the result
of
fetcher and rerenders the component.
Note that
fetcher can be any asynchronous function, you can use your favourite data-fetching
library to handle that part.
This library is created by the team behind Next.js, with contributions from our community:
Thanks to Ryan Chen for providing the awesome
swr npm package name!
The MIT License.