Install Node.js >=14 and run the following command:
npm init slidev
Documentations: English | 中文文档 | Français | Español | Русский | Português-BR
Discord: chat.sli.dev
For a full example, you can check the demo folder, which is also the source file for my previous talk.
Slidev is AMAZING! If you prefer to code instead of prepare presentations, Slidev is for you. This Amazing tool uses Markdown as a simple syntax to allow you to create stunning SlideShow presentations just by typing. Can be tricky at the beginning, but after you get used to it and learn about the application functions, Slidev is your only way to go :) Highly recommended.