Presentation slides for developers 🧑‍💻👩‍💻👨‍💻





Video Preview | Documentation



Status: Public Beta 🎉

Made possible by my Sponsor Program 💖



Features

Getting Started

Try it Online ⚡️

sli.dev/new

Init Project Locally

Install Node.js >=14 and run the following command:

npm init slidev

Documentations: English | 中文文档 | Français | Español | Русский | Português-BR

Discord: chat.sli.dev

For a full example, you can check the demo folder, which is also the source file for my previous talk.

Tech Stack

This project is made possible by all the sponsors supporting my work:

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu