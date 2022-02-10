Presentation slides for developers 🧑💻👩💻👨💻
Features
- 📝 Markdown-based - use your favorite editors and workflow
- 🧑💻 Developer Friendly - built-in syntax highlighting, live coding, etc.
- 🎨 Themable - theme can be shared and used with npm packages.
- 🌈 Stylish - Windi CSS on-demand utilities, easy-to-use embedded stylesheets.
- 🤹 Interactive - embedding Vue components seamlessly.
- 🎙 Presenter Mode - use another window, or even your phone to control your slides.
- 🧮 LaTeX - built-in LaTeX math equations support.
- 📰 Diagrams - creates diagrams with textual descriptions
- 🌟 Icons - access to icons from any iconset directly.
- 💻 Editors - integrated editor, or extension for VS Code
- 🎥 Recording - built-in recording and camera view.
- 📤 Portable - export into PDF, PNGs, or even a hostable SPA.
- ⚡️ Fast - instant reloading powered by Vite.
- 🛠 Hackable - using Vite plugins, Vue components, or any npm packages.
Getting Started
Try it Online ⚡️
sli.dev/new
Init Project Locally
Install Node.js >=14 and run the following command:
npm init slidev
Documentations:
English | 中文文档 | Français | Español | Русский | Português-BR
Discord: chat.sli.dev
For a full example, you can check the demo folder, which is also the source file for my previous talk.
Tech Stack
This project is made possible by all the sponsors supporting my work:
License
MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu