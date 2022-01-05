Bojler is an email framework for developing responsive and lightweight email templates that will render correctly across each of the most popular email clients.
If you have experience with email template development, you know how painful it is to build a perfect email template that works across all email clients.
To make it easier for you to develop responsive and lightweight email templates we have created Bojler.
Full project documentation can be found at https://bojler.slicejack.com/.
Full getting started guide can be found here.
git clone https://github.com/Slicejack/bojler.git
npm install
Secondly, install node packages in root of your newly downloaded folder with
npm install command.
This is an example of what you should get after you run
npm installcommand.
npm start
Let's fire up our development server 🔥
Run
npm start in your project root folder.
While your development server is running, every time you make and save changes they will be automatically compiled from
src/ to
dist/ folder.
This is an example of what you should get after you run
npm startcommand and save some changes while your development server is running.
You’re ready to edit bojler configuration file in
src/sass/_settings.scss.
You can take a deeper look at documentation section where we examine variables and maps more carefully.
Now, you can start adding HTML templates to
src/templates folder.
In
/templates folder you can find
boilerplate.html and
boilerplate-with-hero.html which you can use as starting point for new templates.
|Command
|Description
|
npm start
|This command starts live development server and watch task. While your development server is running, every time you make and save changes they will be automatically compiled from
src/ to
dist/ folder. Take a look at example here.
|
npm run build
|This command builds everything from
src/ to
dist/ folder. Take a look at example here.
|
npm run assets
|This command copies all the assets from
src/assets/ to
dist/assets/ folder. You have to run this command every time you add a new asset in order to see changes. Take a look at example here.
Quick features overview:
If you find a bug or need new feature please open a new issue and we will discuss about it.
You can review the guidelines for contributing to this repository here.
All notable changes to this project will be documented in CHANGELOG file.
Special thanks to:
All contents of this boilerplate are licensed under the MIT license.