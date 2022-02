Provides custom Image view for React Native that allows to perform pinch-to-zoom on images. Works on both iOS and Android.

This component uses PhotoDraweeView for Android and MWPhotobrowser on iOS.

Usage

import PhotoView from 'react-native-photo-view' ;

Basics:

<PhotoView source={{ uri : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' }} minimumZoomScale={ 0.5 } maximumZoomScale={ 3 } androidScaleType= "center" onLoad={() => console .log( "Image loaded!" )} style={{ width : 300 , height : 300 }} />

Properties

Property Type Description source Object same as source for other React images loadingIndicatorSource Object source for loading indicator fadeDuration int duration of image fade (in ms) minimumZoomScale float The minimum allowed zoom scale. The default value is 1.0 maximumZoomScale float The maximum allowed zoom scale. The default value is 3.0 showsHorizontalScrollIndicator bool iOS only: When true, shows a horizontal scroll indicator. The default value is true. showsVerticalScrollIndicator bool iOS only: When true, shows a vertical scroll indicator. The default value is true. scale float Set zoom scale programmatically androidZoomTransitionDuration int Android only: Double-tap zoom transition duration androidScaleType String Android only: One of the default Android scale types: "center", "centerCrop", "centerInside", "fitCenter", "fitStart", "fitEnd", "fitXY" onLoadStart func Callback function onLoad func Callback function onLoadEnd func Callback function onProgress func iOS only: Callback function, invoked on download progress with {nativeEvent: {loaded, total}}. onTap func Callback function (called on image tap) onViewTap func Callback function (called on tap outside of image) onScale func Callback function

react-native-image-zoom functionality is similar, but there are several major differencies:

PhotoView is based on PhotoDraweeView which is the "PhotoView For Fresco". It works better, it supports several important callbacks out-of-box and it is, actually, recommended by Chris Banes, because his PhotoView (base for react-native-image-zoom) doesn't completely support Facebook Fresco;

PhotoView has more options like fadeDuration and minimumZoomScale/maximumZoomScale and more important callbacks;

PhotoView is written in the same manner as default React Image, and it supports most of the features Image has (the goal is to be fully compaitable with Image and support absolutely everything);

It is possible to use PhotoView as a container (currently iOS only)!

Automatic installation

Just two simple steps:

npm install --save react-native-photo-view

react-native link react-native-photo-view

Manual installation

Android

Add these lines to android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-photo-view' project ( ':react-native-photo-view' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-photo-view/android' )

Add one more dependency to android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { compile project( ':react-native-photo-view' ) }

Add it to your MainActivity.java for RN < 0.29 and to your MainApplication.java for RN >=0.29

To register PhotoViewPackage , you need to change the MainActivity or MainApplication depending on React Native version of your app:

import com.reactnative.photoview.PhotoViewPackage; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new PhotoViewPackage() ); } }

IOS

Add this line to your podfile

pod 'react-native-photo-view' , path: './node_modules/react-native-photo-view'