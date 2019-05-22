A complete rich text editor based on SlateJS framework
The slate-editor is available as an npm package.
yarn add slate-editor
You can use which plugin you want. No need to use all plugins available.
In the example below we only add the bold plugin with its button in the toolbar.
Basic example
import React from 'react'
import { SlateEditor, SlateToolbar, SlateContent } from 'slate-editor'
import { BoldPlugin, BoldButton } from '@slate-editor/bold-plugin'
const plugins = [BoldPlugin()]
const SlateRichTextEditor = () => (
<SlateEditor plugins={plugins}>
<SlateToolbar>
<BoldButton />
</SlateToolbar>
<SlateContent />
</SlateEditor>
)
export default SlateRichTextEditor
Advanced example
The slate-editor plugins can be installed individually. Check the list below:
|Docs
|Package
|Alignment
@slate-editor/alignment-plugin
|Bold
@slate-editor/bold-plugin
|Color
@slate-editor/color-plugin
|Embed
@slate-editor/embed-plugin
|FontFamily
@slate-editor/font-family-plugin
|FontSize
@slate-editor/font-size-plugin
|Grid
@slate-editor/grid-plugin
|Image
@slate-editor/image-plugin
|Italic
@slate-editor/italic-plugin
|Link
@slate-editor/link-plugin
|List
@slate-editor/list-plugin
|StateLogger
@slate-editor/state-logger
|Strikethrough
@slate-editor/strikethrough-plugin
|ToggleReadonly
@slate-editor/toggle-readonly
|Underline
@slate-editor/underline-plugin
To help us develop new features or fix bugs, to setup your development environment is too simple. Just follow the steps:
git clone git@github.com:nossas/slate-editor.git
yarn dev
And it's done! Easy, isn't?!
To get the ImagePlugin working in 100% of its functionality, you need to define the environment variables below in .env file:
/uploads