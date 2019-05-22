openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@slate-editor/alignment-plugin

by nossas
5.1.0 (see all)

A complete rich text editor based on SlateJS framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

357

GitHub Stars

246

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nossas logo

slate-editor

A complete rich text editor based on SlateJS framework

npm package npm downloads Licence

Installation

The slate-editor is available as an npm package.

yarn add slate-editor

Usage

You can use which plugin you want. No need to use all plugins available.

In the example below we only add the bold plugin with its button in the toolbar.

Basic example

import React from 'react'
import { SlateEditor, SlateToolbar, SlateContent } from 'slate-editor'
import { BoldPlugin, BoldButton } from '@slate-editor/bold-plugin'

const plugins = [BoldPlugin()]

const SlateRichTextEditor = () => (
  <SlateEditor plugins={plugins}>
    <SlateToolbar>
      <BoldButton />
    </SlateToolbar>

    <SlateContent />
  </SlateEditor>
)

export default SlateRichTextEditor

Advanced example

Plugins

The slate-editor plugins can be installed individually. Check the list below:

DocsPackage
Alignment@slate-editor/alignment-plugin
Bold@slate-editor/bold-plugin
Color@slate-editor/color-plugin
Embed@slate-editor/embed-plugin
FontFamily@slate-editor/font-family-plugin
FontSize@slate-editor/font-size-plugin
Grid@slate-editor/grid-plugin
Image@slate-editor/image-plugin
Italic@slate-editor/italic-plugin
Link@slate-editor/link-plugin
List@slate-editor/list-plugin
StateLogger@slate-editor/state-logger
Strikethrough@slate-editor/strikethrough-plugin
ToggleReadonly@slate-editor/toggle-readonly
Underline@slate-editor/underline-plugin

Contributing

To help us develop new features or fix bugs, to setup your development environment is too simple. Just follow the steps:

  • Clone the project
git clone git@github.com:nossas/slate-editor.git
  • Start the example
yarn dev

And it's done! Easy, isn't?!

To get the ImagePlugin working in 100% of its functionality, you need to define the environment variables below in .env file:

  • REACT_APP_API_URL: e.g. https://api.bonde.org
    • The URL of the API
  • REACT_APP_SIGNING_URL_ENDPOINT: e.g. /uploads
    • The endpoint that will sign the URL to upload the image to AWS S3.
    • To sign the URL on your API, you can check an example with RoR here.

References

  • SlateJS - A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial