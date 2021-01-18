slatejs collaborative plugin & microservice

A little experiment for co-editing.

Based on idea of https://github.com/humandx/slate-automerge

API

Client

Use it as a simple slatejs plugin

import { withIOCollaboration } from '@slate-collaborative/client' const collaborationEditor = withIOCollaboration(editor, options)

Check detailed example

{ docId?: url?: string connectOpts?: SocketIOClient.ConnectOpts cursorData?: any onConnect?: () => void onDisconnect?: () => void onError?: ( reason: string ) => void preserveExternalHistory?: boolean }

You need to attach the useCursor decorator to provide custom cursor data in renderLeaf function

import { useCursor } from '@slate-collaborative/client' const decorator = useCursor(editor)

Backend

const { SocketIOConnection } = require ( '@slate-collaborative/backend' ) const connection = new SocketIOConnection(options)

{ entry: Server defaultValue: Node[] saveFrequency: number onAuthRequest: ( query: Object , socket?: SocketIO.Socket ) => Promise < boolean > | boolean onDocumentLoad: ( pathname: string , query?: Object ) => Promise <Node[]> | Node[] onDocumentSave: ( pathname: string , doc: Node[] ) => Promise < void > | void }

Contribute

You welcome to contribute!

start it ease: