@slack/events-api and @slack/interactive-messages officially reached EOL on May 31st, 2021. Development has fully stopped for these packages and all remaining open issues and pull requests have been closed.

At this time, we recommend migrating to Bolt for JavaScript, a framework that offers all of the functionality available in those packages (and more). To help with that process, we've provided some migration samples for those looking to convert their existing apps.

Visit the documentation site for all the lovely details.

This SDK is a collection of single-purpose packages. The packages are aimed at making building Slack apps easy, performant, secure, and scalable. They can help with just about anything in the Slack platform, from dropping notifications in channels to fully interactive bots.

The Slack platform offers several APIs to build apps. Each Slack API delivers part of the capabilities from the platform, so that you can pick just those that fit for your needs. This SDK offers a corresponding package for each of Slack's APIs. They are small and powerful when used independently, and work seamlessly when used together, too.

Just starting out? The Getting Started tutorial will walk you through building your first Slack app using Node.js.

Slack API What its for NPM Package Web API Send data to or query data from Slack using any of over 130 methods. @slack/web-api Events API Listen for incoming messages and many other events happening in Slack, using a URL. @slack/events-api Interactive Messages Respond to button clicks, dialogs, and other interactions with messages. @slack/interactive-messages OAuth Setup the authentication flow using V2 OAuth for Slack apps as well as V1 OAuth for classic Slack apps. @slack/oauth RTM API Listen for incoming messages and a limited set of events happening in Slack, using websockets. @slack/rtm-api Incoming Webhooks Send notifications to a single channel which the user picks on installation. @slack/webhook

Not sure about which APIs are right for your app? Read our blog post that explains the options. If you're still not sure, reach out for help and our community can guide you.

Use your favorite package manager to install any of the packages and save to your package.json :

npm install @slack/web-api @slack/events-api Or, if you prefer yarn yarn add @slack/web-api @slack/events-api

The following examples summarize the most common ways to use this package. There's also a Getting Started tutorial that's perfect for just starting out, and each package's documentation, linked in the table above.

Posting a message with Web API

Your app will interact with the Web API through the WebClient object, which is an export from @slack/web-api . You typically instantiate a client with a token you received from Slack. The example below shows how to post a message into a channel, DM, MPDM, or group. The WebClient object makes it simple to call any of the over 130 Web API methods.

const { WebClient } = require ( '@slack/web-api' ); const token = process.env.SLACK_TOKEN; const web = new WebClient(token); const conversationId = 'C1232456' ; ( async ( ) => { const res = await web.chat.postMessage({ channel : conversationId, text : 'Hello there' }); console .log( 'Message sent: ' , res.ts); })();

Note: To use the example above, the token is required to have either the bot , chat:user:write , or chat:bot:write scopes.

Tip: Use the Block Kit Builder for a playground where you can prototype your message's look and feel.

Listening for an event with the Events API

Your app will receive events at the Request URL you registered with Slack. Before completing that registration, you need to verify that the URL belongs to you by responding to a challenge. There is a command line tool built into the @slack/events-api package that you may use to respond to the challenge.

./node_modules/.bin/slack-verify --secret <signing_secret> [--path=/slack/events] [--port=3000]

Run the command with your own signing secret (provided by Slack in the "Basic Information"), and optionally a path or a port. A web server will be listening for requests containing a challenge and respond to them the way Slack expects.

If your app's signing secret is "xxx123", any of the following works for you.

$ ./node_modules/.bin/slack-verify --secret xxx123 $ ./node_modules/.bin/slack-verify --secret xxx123 --path=/slack/events $ ./node_modules/.bin/slack-verify --secret xxx123 --port=3000 $ ./node_modules/.bin/slack-verify --secret xxx123 --path=/slack/events --port=3000

Once the Request URL is verified and saved, you can stop the server with Ctrl-C and start working on your app. We also have a tutorial with information about getting a public URL that can be used for development.

You app will use the createEventAdapter() function, which is an export from @slack/events-api . It creates an object that emits events, just Node's built-in EventEmitter , except they are happening in Slack. It also has a start() method, which starts a web server for you.

const { createEventAdapter } = require ( '@slack/events-api' ); const slackEvents = createEventAdapter(process.env.SLACK_SIGNING_SECRET); const port = process.env.PORT || 3000 ; slackEvents.on( 'message' , (event) => { console .log( `Received a message event: user ${event.user} in channel ${event.channel} says ${event.text} ` ); }); slackEvents.on( 'error' , console .error); slackEvents.start(port).then( () => { console .log( `server listening on port ${port} ` ); });

If you have your own server, or are using a framework like express , you can plug the slackEvents object right into those, too.

const app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use( '/slack/events' , slackEvents.expressMiddleware());

const { createServer } = require ( 'http' ); const server = createServer(slackEvents.requestListener());

NOTE: To use the examples above, you need to subscribe to message.im in the Event Subscriptions section of your Slack App configuration settings.

Responding to interactive messages

Your app will receive actions from interactive messages and other components at the Request URL you registered with Slack. Unlike the Events API, the Request URL doesn't need to be verified, because you're only receiving actions from messages your app generated in the first place. It may be helpful to read our tutorial on getting a public URL that can be used for development.

Your app will use the createMessageAdapter() function, which is an export from @slack/interactive-messages . It creates an object that routes actions to the handlers you define. It also has a start() method, which starts a web server for you.

const { createMessageAdapter } = require ( '@slack/interactive-messages' ); const slackInteractions = createMessageAdapter(process.env.SLACK_SIGNING_SECRET); const port = process.env.PORT || 3000 ; slackInteractions.action( 'welcome_button' , (payload, respond) => { console .log(payload); respond({ text : 'Success!' , }); return { text : 'Processing...' , } }); slackInteractions.action({ actionId : 'select_coffee' }, (payload, respond) => { }); slackInteractions.start(port).then( () => { console .log( `server listening on port ${port} ` ); });

If you have your own server, or are using a framework like express , you can plug the slackInteractions object right into those, too.

const app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use( '/slack/actions' , slackInteractions.expressMiddleware());

const { createServer } = require ( 'http' ); const server = createServer(slackInteractions.requestListener());

Using the Real-Time Messaging API

Your app will interact with the RTM API through the RTMClient object, which an export from @slack/rtm-api . You need to instantiate it with a token, usually a bot token, that you received from Slack. The example below shows how to wait for the RTM connection to be established, and then send a simple string message to a channel.

const { RTMClient } = require ( '@slack/rtm-api' ); const token = process.env.SLACK_TOKEN; const rtm = new RTMClient(token); rtm.start() .catch( console .error); rtm.on( 'ready' , async () => { const conversationId = 'C1232456' ; const res = await rtm.sendMessage( 'Hello there' , conversationId); console .log( 'Message sent: ' , res.ts); }); rtm.on( 'user_typing' , (event) => { console .log(event); })

Requirements

This package supports Node v8 LTS and higher. It's highly recommended to use the latest LTS version of node, and the documentation is written using syntax and features from that version.

Getting Help

If you get stuck, we're here to help. The following are the best ways to get assistance working through your issue: