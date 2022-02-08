openbase logo
@slack-wrench/blocks

by IBM
3.1.2 (see all)

Tools to build and test Slack apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Slack 🔧 Wrench

Workflow badge

Tools to help build and test Slack applications.

Contributing

Our packages are written in Typescript, we use lerna and yarn to manage dependencies. You'll need to have yarn installed to develop these packages. Then you can fetch dependencies with:

yarn install

We use pre-commit to share git pre-commit hooks. You'll need to install it and set it up for our repo with:

pre-commit install

Releasing a New Version

Note: For maintainers only.

slack-wrench uses Semver for versioning. Based on the changes since the last release, determine which type of release this is, major, minor, or patch.

Use lerna to update all of the packages to the new version, and create a pull request. A GitHub Action will handle publishing to npm once it's merged.

For example, to release a new major version...

$ git checkout -b release/v1.0.0
$ yarn lerna:version major
$ git push origin release/v1.0.0 --follow-tags

# Open a pull request from `release/v1.0.0` => `main`

