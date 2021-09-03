A collapsible jQuery menu plugin
This version does not support any version of IE browser.
Install with npm:
npm install --save metismenu
Install with yarn:
yarn add metismenu
Install with composer
composer require onokumus/metismenu:dev-master
Include metismenu StyleSheet
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/metismenu/dist/metisMenu.min.css">
<!-- OR -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/metismenu/dist/metisMenu.min.css">
Include jQuery
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery"></script>
Include metisMenu plugin's code
<script src="https://unpkg.com/metismenu"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/metismenu"></script>
Add id attribute to unordered list
<ul id="metismenu">
</ul>
Make expand/collapse controls accessible
Be sure to add
aria-expandedto the element
a. This attribute explicitly defines the current state of the collapsible element to screen readers and similar assistive technologies. If the collapsible element is closed by default, it should have a value of
aria-expanded="false". If you've set the collapsible element's parent
lielement to be open by default using the
mm-activeclass, set
aria-expanded="true"on the control instead. The plugin will automatically toggle this attribute based on whether or not the collapsible element has been opened or closed.
<ul id="metismenu">
<li class="mm-active">
<a href="#" aria-expanded="true">Menu 1</a>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#" aria-expanded="false">Menu 2</a>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</li>
...
</ul>
add
has-arrowclass to
aelement
<ul id="metismenu">
<li class="mm-active">
<a class="has-arrow" href="#" aria-expanded="true">Menu 1</a>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</li>
<li>
<a class="has-arrow" href="#" aria-expanded="false">Menu 2</a>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</li>
...
</ul>
Call the plugin:
$("#metismenu").metisMenu();
Setting aria-disabled="true" in the
<a> element as shown will stop metisMenu opening the menu for that particular list. This can be changed dynamically and will be obeyed correctly:
<a href="#" aria-expanded="false" aria-disabled="true">List 1</a>
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
For auto collapse support.
$("#metismenu").metisMenu({
toggle: false
});
Type:
String
Default:
null
For stop and destroy metisMenu.
$("#metismenu").metisMenu('dispose');
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Prevents or allows dropdowns' onclick events after expanding/collapsing.
$("#menu").metisMenu({
preventDefault: false
});
since from version 2.7.0
Type:
jQuery selector
Default:
a
$("#metismenu").metisMenu({
triggerElement: '.nav-link' // bootstrap 5
});
Type:
jQuery selector
Default:
li
$("#metismenu").metisMenu({
parentTrigger: '.nav-item' // bootstrap 5
});
Type:
jQuery selector
Default:
ul
$("#metismenu").metisMenu({
subMenu: '.nav.flex-column' // bootstrap 5
});
|Event Type
|Description
|show.metisMenu
|This event fires immediately when the
_show instance method is called.
|shown.metisMenu
|This event is fired when a collapse
ul element has been made visible to the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
|hide.metisMenu
|This event is fired immediately when the
_hide method has been called.
|hidden.metisMenu
|This event is fired when a collapse
ul element has been hidden from the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
metisMenu.js &
metisMenu.css files
active class to
mm-active
Contains a simple HTML file to demonstrate metisMenu plugin.
|Contributor
|onokumus
|diegozhu
|sinabs
|DrugoLebowski
|BurkovBA
|arthurtalkgoal
|mrdziuban
|nicolasigot
|PeterDaveHello
|kalidema
|AndrewEastwood
|rgnevashev
|719media
|chriswiggins
|jmagnusson
|LukasDrgon
|Cediddi
|WoMayr
|capynet
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
|DATE
|VERSION
|CHANGES
|2021-05-16
|v3.0.7
|sass support
|2020-03-22
|v3.0.6
|fix security vulnerabilities
|2019-12-28
|v3.0.5
|Fix dispose to be similar to init (adding event) #184
|2019-03-07
|v3.0.4
|fix
|2018-10-05
|v3.0.3
|fix
|2018-10-05
|v3.0.2
|fix
|2018-10-05
|v3.0.1
|fix
|2018-10-05
|v3.0.0
|more functionally
|2018-10-05
|v2.7.9.1
|Fix dispose option #173
|2018-06-28
|v2.7.9
|Make jquery a peer dependency
|2018-06-14
|v2.7.8
|remove aria-expanded attribute & remove transitionend check
|2018-02-14
|v2.7.4
|jQuery -> $ in src/metisMenu.js to fix import. #158
|2018-02-14
|v2.7.3
|window might not be defined in node.js environment #156
|2017-12-31
|v2.7.2
|isolate against bootstrap changes, remove old legacy ie9 code #154
|2017-10-30
|v2.7.1
|added check in complete()-callback to break when menu was disposed #150
|2017-03-08
|v2.7.0
|fixed
has-arrow class border color & added new 3 options
|2017-02-23
|v2.6.3
|fixed #129
|2017-02-02
|v2.6.2
|doubleTapToGo option is deprecated
|2016-12-06
|v2.6.1
|fix require.js
|2016-11-29
|v2.6.0
|dispose support
|2016-05-06
|v2.5.2
|fix Menu failed to remove collapsing class
|2016-05-06
|v2.5.1
|fixed bootstrap conflict
|2016-03-31
|v2.5.0
|Event support
|2016-03-11
|v2.4.3
|create meteor package
|2016-03-04
|v2.4.2
|back to version 2.4.0
|2016-03-03
|v2.4.1
|2016-01-25
|v2.4.0
|Support AMD / Node / CommonJS
|2016-01-08
|v2.3.0
|Adding aria-disabled=true to the link element prevents the dropdown from opening
|2015-09-27
|v2.2.0
|Events supported & added preventDefault options
|2015-08-06
|v2.1.0
|RTL &
aria-expanded attribute & TypeScript type definitions support
|2015-07-25
|v2.0.3
|When the active item has doubleTapToGo should not collapse
|2015-05-23
|v2.0.2
|fixed
|2015-05-22
|v2.0.1
|changeable classname support
|2015-04-03
|v2.0.0
|Remove Bootstrap dependency
|2015-03-24
|v1.1.3
|composer support
|2014-11-01
|v1.1.3
|Bootstrap 3.3.0
|2014-07-07
|v1.1.0
|Add double tap functionality
|2014-06-24
|v1.0.3
|cdnjs support & rename plugin
|2014-06-18
|v1.0.3
|Create grunt task
|2014-06-10
|v1.0.2
|Fixed for IE8 & IE9
Osman Nuri Okumus
Copyright © 2021, Osman Nuri Okumus. Released under the MIT License.