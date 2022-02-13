Discord Components Fake Discord messages for the web

Description

Discord message components to easily build and display fake Discord messages on your webpage.

This is an adaptation of wc-discord-message from Danktuary

Features

Design modelled after Discord itself

Comfy and compact mode support

Dark and light themes support

Set the message author's username, avatar (use defaults or provide your own), role color, and "bot" tag status

Display fake user, role, and channel mentions

Complete embed support

Simple syntax!

Demos

Angular

React

Create React App

NextJS

Vue

No Framework

Screenshots

Dark Mode

A normal conversation

Compact mode

With an embed

Light Mode

A normal conversation

Compact mode

With an embed

