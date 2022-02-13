openbase logo
@skyra/discord-components-core

by skyra-project
2.12.1 (see all)

Discord Webcomponents for real looking messages on the web

Discord Components

Fake Discord messages for the web

Table of Contents

Description

Discord message components to easily build and display fake Discord messages on your webpage.

This is an adaptation of wc-discord-message from Danktuary

Features

  • Design modelled after Discord itself
  • Comfy and compact mode support
  • Dark and light themes support
  • Set the message author's username, avatar (use defaults or provide your own), role color, and "bot" tag status
  • Display fake user, role, and channel mentions
  • Complete embed support
  • Simple syntax!

Demos

Angular

Edit Button

React

Create React App

Edit Button

NextJS

Edit Button

Vue

Edit Button

No Framework

Edit Button

Screenshots

Dark Mode

A normal conversation

Compact mode

With an embed

Light Mode

A normal conversation

Compact mode

With an embed

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jeroen Claassens
💻 📖 💡 📆
depfu[bot]
🚧
dependabot[bot]
🚧
Noel
💻 🐛 🎨
Snazzah
💻
DarkGuy10
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

