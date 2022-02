See your plugin logs, inspect the state of Sketch documents, explore actions, and more.

Installation

From a release (simplest)

Download the latest release of the plugin

Un-zip

Double-click on the sketch plugin

From the sources

Clone the repo

Install the dependencies ( npm install )

Usage

If you want to show some proper logs in the DevTools, you need to use Sketch >= 52.

You might notice performance issues when the DevTools are opened, that's because it's listening to all actions. Closing it will go back to normal.

Contributing

Lots of room for improvement, let's build it together :) Check out the issues and pick one!

License

MIT