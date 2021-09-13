openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@skpm/internal-utils

by skpm
0.1.16 (see all)

💎📦 A utility to build and publish Sketch plugins

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

302

GitHub Stars

929

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

skpm - Sketch Plugin Manager


A utility to create, build and publish sketch plugins.

Installation

Important: Node.js > V6.x is a minimum requirement. You also need the command line tools installed.

npm install -g skpm

Usage

skpm create my-plugin

The above command pulls the template from skpm/skpm, prompts for some information, and generates the project at ./my-plugin/.

Create a new plugin

skpm create <plugin-name>

--name        The plugin display name.
--cwd         A directory to use instead of $PWD.
--force       Force option to create the directory for the new app. [boolean] [default: false]
--template    The repository hosting the template to start from.    [string]  [default: skpm/skpm]
--git         Initialize version control using git.                 [boolean] [default: true]
--install     Installs dependencies.                                [boolean] [default: true]
A note on templates

The purpose of official skpm plugin templates are to provide opinionated development tooling setups so that users can get started with actual plugin code as fast as possible. However, these templates are un-opinionated in terms of how you structure your plugin code and what libraries you use in addition to skpm.

Current available official templates include:

💁 Tip: Any Github repo with a 'template' folder can be used as a custom template: skpm create <project-name> --template=<username>/<repository>

Build the plugin

Once the installation is done, you can run some commands inside the project folder:

npm run build

To watch for changes:

npm run watch

Additionally, if you wish to run the plugin every time it is built:

npm run start

View the plugin's log

To view the output of your console.log, you have a few different options:

  • Use the sketch-dev-tools
  • Open Console.app and look for the sketch logs
  • Look at the ~/Library/Logs/com.bohemiancoding.sketch3/Plugin Output.log file

Skpm provides a convenient way to do the latter:

skpm log

  -f, -F        The `-f` option causes tail to not stop when end of file is
                reached, but rather to wait for additional data to be appended
                to the input.                       [boolean] [default: "false"]
  --number, -n  Shows `number` lines of the logs.                       [number]

Publish the plugin on the registry

To publish a new version of the plugin to the registry:

skpm publish <new-version> | major | minor | patch | premajor | preminor | prepatch | prerelease

  --repo-url          Specify the repository URL (default to the one specified
                      in package.json).                                 [string]
  --skip-release      Do not create a release on GitHub.com.           [boolean]
  --open-release, -o  Open the newly created release on GitHub.com.    [boolean]
  --skip-registry     Do not publish to the plugins registry if not already
                      present.                                         [boolean]
  --download-url      Specify the new version's download URL (default to the
                      asset of the release created on GitHub.com).      [string]

The exact order of execution (without options) is as follows:

  • Run the preversion script
  • Bump version in package.json as requested (patch, minor, major, etc).
  • Run the version script
  • Commit and tag
  • Run the postversion script.
  • Run the prepublish or build script
  • Zip the folder specified in the main field
  • Create a draft release on GitHub
  • Upload the zip to GitHub
  • Publish the release
  • Remove the zip
  • Check the sketchplugins/plugin-directory repo to see if the plugin is already there. If not, open a PR to add it.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial