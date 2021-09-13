skpm - Sketch Plugin Manager

A utility to create, build and publish sketch plugins.

Installation

Important: Node.js > V6.x is a minimum requirement. You also need the command line tools installed.

npm install -g skpm

Usage

skpm create my-plugin

The above command pulls the template from skpm/skpm, prompts for some information, and generates the project at ./my-plugin/.

Create a new plugin

skpm create <plugin-name> --name The plugin display name. --cwd A directory to use instead of $PWD . --force Force option to create the directory for the new app. [boolean] [default: false ] --template The repository hosting the template to start from. [string] [default: skpm/skpm] --git Initialize version control using git. [boolean] [default: true ] --install Installs dependencies. [boolean] [default: true ]

A note on templates The purpose of official skpm plugin templates are to provide opinionated development tooling setups so that users can get started with actual plugin code as fast as possible. However, these templates are un-opinionated in terms of how you structure your plugin code and what libraries you use in addition to skpm. Current available official templates include: skpm/skpm - The simplest possible plugin setup. (default)

- The simplest possible plugin setup. (default) skpm/with-prettier - A plugin setup featuring linting with ESLint and code formatting with Prettier.

- A plugin setup featuring linting with ESLint and code formatting with Prettier. skpm/with-datasupplier - A template to create DataSupplier plugins (check our blog for more info)

- A template to create DataSupplier plugins (check our blog for more info) skpm/with-webview - A template to create plugins displaying some rich UI in a WebView (check sketch-module-web-view for more info)

- A template to create plugins displaying some rich UI in a WebView (check sketch-module-web-view for more info) skpm/with-actions - A template to create plugins using the Actions API.

💁 Tip: Any Github repo with a 'template' folder can be used as a custom template: skpm create <project-name> --template=<username>/<repository>

Build the plugin

Once the installation is done, you can run some commands inside the project folder:

npm run build

To watch for changes:

npm run watch

Additionally, if you wish to run the plugin every time it is built:

npm run start

View the plugin's log

To view the output of your console.log , you have a few different options:

Use the sketch-dev-tools

Open Console.app and look for the sketch logs

and look for the sketch logs Look at the ~/Library/Logs/com.bohemiancoding.sketch3/Plugin Output.log file

Skpm provides a convenient way to do the latter:

skpm log -f, -F The `-f` option causes tail to not stop when end of file is reached, but rather to wait for additional data to be appended to the input. [boolean] [default: "false" ] --number, -n Shows `number` lines of the logs. [number]

Publish the plugin on the registry

To publish a new version of the plugin to the registry:

skpm publish <new-version> | major | minor | patch | premajor | preminor | prepatch | prerelease --repo-url Specify the repository URL (default to the one specified in package.json). [string] --skip-release Do not create a release on GitHub.com. [boolean] --open-release, -o Open the newly created release on GitHub.com. [boolean] --skip-registry Do not publish to the plugins registry if not already present. [boolean] --download-url Specify the new version 's download URL (default to the asset of the release created on GitHub.com). [string]

The exact order of execution (without options) is as follows:

Run the preversion script

script Bump version in package.json as requested ( patch , minor , major , etc).

in package.json as requested ( , , , etc). Run the version script

script Commit and tag

Run the postversion script.

script. Run the prepublish or build script

or script Zip the folder specified in the main field

field Create a draft release on GitHub

Upload the zip to GitHub

Publish the release

Remove the zip

Check the sketchplugins/plugin-directory repo to see if the plugin is already there. If not, open a PR to add it.

License

MIT