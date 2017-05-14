The excellent CodeMirror editor as a React.js component.
Live demo: JedWatson.github.io/react-codemirror
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use codemirror is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-codemirror.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-codemirror --save
Require the CodeMirror component and render it with JSX:
var React = require('react');
var CodeMirror = require('react-codemirror');
var App = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function() {
return {
code: "// Code",
};
},
updateCode: function(newCode) {
this.setState({
code: newCode,
});
},
render: function() {
var options = {
lineNumbers: true,
};
return <CodeMirror value={this.state.code} onChange={this.updateCode} options={options} />
}
});
React.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
Ensure that CodeMirror's stylesheet
codemirror.css is loaded.
If you're using LESS (similar for Sass) you can import the css directly from the codemirror package, as shown in example.less:
@import (inline) "./node_modules/codemirror/lib/codemirror.css";
If you're using Webpack with the css loader, you can require the codemirror css in your application instead:
require('codemirror/lib/codemirror.css');
Alternatively, you can explicitly link the
codemirror.css file from the CodeMirror project in your index.html file, e.g
<link href="css/codemirror.css" rel="stylesheet">.
focus focuses the CodeMirror instance
getCodeMirror returns the CodeMirror instance, available .
You can interact with the CodeMirror instance using a
ref and the
getCodeMirror() method after the
componentDidMount lifecycle event has fired (including inside the
componentDidMount event in a parent Component).
autoFocus
Boolean automatically focuses the editor when it is mounted (default false)
autoSave
Boolean automatically persist changes to underlying textarea (default false)
className
String adds a custom css class to the editor
codeMirrorInstance
Function provides a specific CodeMirror instance (defaults to
require('codemirror'))
defaultValue
String provides a default (not change tracked) value to the editor
name
String sets the name of the editor input field
options
Object options passed to the CodeMirror instance
onChange
Function (newValue) called when a change is made
onCursorActivity
Function (codemirror) called when the cursor is moved
onFocusChange
Function (focused) called when the editor is focused or loses focus
onScroll
Function (scrollInfo) called when the editor is scrolled
preserveScrollPosition
Boolean=false preserve previous scroll position after updating value
value
String the editor value
See the CodeMirror API Docs for the available options.
Several language modes are included with CodeMirror for syntax highlighting.
By default (to optimise bundle size) all modes are not included. To enable syntax highlighting:
codemirror package dependency (in addition to
react-codemirror)
react-codemirror itself
mode option in the
options object
var React = require('react');
var CodeMirror = require('react-codemirror');
require('codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript');
require('codemirror/mode/xml/xml');
require('codemirror/mode/markdown/markdown');
<CodeMirror ... options={{
mode: 'javascript',
}} />
See the example source for a reference implementation including JavaScript and markdown syntax highlighting.
Copyright (c) 2016 Jed Watson. MIT Licensed.