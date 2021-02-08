Pluggable browser scroll management.
This library is not generally meant to be used directly by applications. Instead, it's meant to be used in integrations for routing libraries or frameworks. For examples of such integrations, see:
import ScrollBehavior from 'scroll-behavior';
/* ... */
const scrollBehavior = new ScrollBehavior({
addNavigationListener,
stateStorage,
getCurrentLocation,
/* shouldUpdateScroll, */
});
// After navigation:
scrollBehavior.updateScroll(/* prevContext, context */);
$ npm i -S scroll-behavior
Create a
ScrollBehavior object with the following arguments:
addNavigationListener: this function should take a navigation listener function and return an unlisten function
stateStorage: this object should implement
read and
save methods
save method should take a location object, a nullable element key, and a truthy value; it should save that value for the duration of the page session
read method should take a location object and a nullable element key; it should return the value that
save was called with for that location and element key, or a falsy value if no saved value is available
getCurrentLocation: this function should return the current location object
This object will keep track of the scroll position. Call the
updateScroll method on this object after navigation to emulate the default browser scroll behavior on page changes.
Call the
stop method to tear down all listeners.
You can customize the scroll behavior by providing a
shouldUpdateScroll callback when constructing the
ScrollBehavior object. When you call
updateScroll, you can pass in up to two additional context arguments, which will get passed to this callback.
The callback can return:
x and
y, such as
[0, 100], to scroll to that position
id or
name of an element, to scroll to that element
Assuming we call
updateScroll with the previous and current location objects:
const scrollBehavior = new ScrollBehavior({
...options,
shouldUpdateScroll: (prevLocation, location) =>
// Don't scroll if the pathname is the same.
!prevLocation || location.pathname !== prevLocation.pathname,
});
const scrollBehavior = new ScrollBehavior({
...options,
shouldUpdateScroll: (prevLocation, location) =>
// Scroll to top when attempting to visit the current path.
prevLocation && location.pathname === prevLocation.pathname
? [0, 0]
: true,
});
window
Call the
registerElement method to register an element other than
window to have managed scroll behavior. Each of these elements needs to be given a unique key at registration time, and can be given an optional
shouldUpdateScroll callback that behaves as above. This method should also be called with the current context per
updateScroll above, if applicable, to set up the element's initial scroll position.
scrollBehavior.registerScrollElement(
key,
element,
shouldUpdateScroll,
context,
);
To unregister an element, call the
unregisterElement method with the key used to register that element.
If you need to further customize scrolling behavior, subclass the
ScrollBehavior class, then override methods as needed. For example, with the appropriate polyfill, you can override
scrollToTarget to use smooth scrolling for
window.
class SmoothScrollBehavior extends ScrollBehavior {
scrollToTarget(element, target) {
if (element !== window) {
super.scrollToTarget(element, target);
return;
}
if (typeof target === 'string') {
const targetElement =
document.getElementById(target) ||
document.getElementsByName(target)[0];
if (targetElement) {
targetElement.scrollIntoView({ behavior: 'smooth' });
return;
}
// Fallback to scrolling to top when target fragment doesn't exist.
target = [0, 0]; // eslint-disable-line no-param-reassign
}
const [left, top] = target;
window.scrollTo({ left, top, behavior: 'smooth' });
}
}
Integrations should accept a
createScrollBehavior callback that can create an instance of a custom scroll behavior class.