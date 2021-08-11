Redux utility library for fetching data using promises on both server and client.

Install

npm install redux-fetch-data --save

Usage

Initial setup

On the server

Here is an example setup of a simple server. In this example we used Express, but any server framework will do.

import Express from 'express' ; import React from 'react' ; import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server' ; import { match, RouterContext } from 'react-router' ; import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; import { fetchDataOnServer, reducer as fetching } from 'redux-fetch-data' ; import createHistory from 'react-router/lib/createMemoryHistory' ; import routes from '../../routes' ; const app = Express(); function renderHtml ( html, state ) { return ` <!doctype html> <html> <body> <div id="root"> ${html} </div> <script dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: ` window .__INITIAL_STATE__=${ JSON .stringify(state)}; `}} charSet="UTF-8"/> </body> </html> ` ; } app.use( ( req, res ) => { const history = createHistory(req.originalUrl); const store = createStore(combineReducers({ fetching })); match({ routes, location : req.url }, (err, redirect, renderProps) => { fetchDataOnServer(renderProps, store).then( () => { if (err) { res.status( 500 ).send(err.message); } else if (redirect) { res.redirect(redirect.pathname + redirect.search); } else if (renderProps) { const html = renderToString(( < Provider store = {store} key = "provider" > < RouterContext { ...renderProps }/> </ Provider > )); // Send the rendered page back to the client res.status(200).send(renderHtml(html, store.getState())); } else { res.status(404).send('Not found.'); } }); }); }); app.listen(3000);

On the client

Here is an example of a client-side entry script.

import React from 'react' ; import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { Router, browserHistory } from 'react-router' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; import { FetchData, reducer as fetching } from 'redux-fetch-data' ; import routes from './routes' ; const initialState = window .__INITIAL_STATE__; const store = createStore(combineReducers({ fetching }), initialState); render( <Provider store={store} key="provider"> <Router render={props => <FetchData {...props}/>} history={browserHistory} routes={routes}/> </Provider>, document.getElementById('root') );

Fetching data

Instead of loading data in componentWillMount , move that logic to a static fetchData method. This method should return a promise. Also, make sure you only fetch data from your containers (top-level components), and pass down the data as props to sub-components.

export class Foo extends Component { static fetchData() { } ..... }

Protip! You can use Promise.all to combine multiple promises into one.

Tests

Run the test suite:

npm test

Run the test suite in watch mode:

npm run test :watch <path>

Generate the code coverage report:

npm run test :cover

License

See LICENSE.