Isomorphic react-router-relay

Adds server side rendering support to react-router-relay using isomorphic-relay.

Installation

npm install -S isomorphic-relay isomorphic-relay-router

How to use

Create a Relay network layer on the server. And if you are using Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer , specify the full url to the GraphQL endpoint:

const GRAPHQL_URL = `http://localhost:8080/graphql` ; const networkLayer = new Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer(GRAPHQL_URL);

When processing a request on the server, get renderProps using match function from react-router (see here), prepare the data using IsomorphicRouter.prepareData , then render React markup using IsomorphicRouter.render (pass the props returned by IsomorphicRouter.prepareData ), and send the React output along with the data to the client:

import IsomorphicRouter from 'isomorphic-relay-router' ; app.get( '/*' , (req, res, next) => { match({routes, location : req.originalUrl}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => { if (error) { next(error); } else if (redirectLocation) { res.redirect( 302 , redirectLocation.pathname + redirectLocation.search); } else if (renderProps) { IsomorphicRouter.prepareData(renderProps, networkLayer).then(render).catch(next); } else { res.status( 404 ).send( 'Not Found' ); } function render ( {data, props} ) { const reactOutput = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(IsomorphicRouter.render(props)); res.render(path.resolve(__dirname, '..' , 'views' , 'index.ejs' ), { preloadedData : JSON .stringify(data), reactOutput }); } }); });

On page load in the browser, create an instance of Relay.Environment , inject an Relay network layer to it. Get renderProps using match function from react-router, inject the prepared data to the Relay store using IsomorphicRelay.injectPreparedData , then prepare initial render using IsomorphicRelay.prepareInitialRender , and render React using Router from react-router (pass the props returned by IsomorphicRouter.prepareInitialRender ):

import IsomorphicRouter from 'isomorphic-relay-router' ; const environment = new Relay.Environment(); environment.injectNetworkLayer( new Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer( '/graphql' )); const data = JSON .parse( document .getElementById( 'preloadedData' ).textContent); IsomorphicRelay.injectPreparedData(environment, data); const rootElement = document .getElementById( 'root' ); match({routes, history : browserHistory}, (error, redirectLocation, renderProps) => { IsomorphicRouter.prepareInitialRender(environment, renderProps).then( props => { ReactDOM.render( < Router { ...props } /> , rootElement); }); });

Example

See here.