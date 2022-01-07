.sketch document
Sketch stores documents in
.sketch format, a zipped
archive of JSON formatted data and binary data such as images.
This project contains the file format specification and APIs to work with Sketch documents and document elements in TypeScript.
@sketch-hq/sketch-file-format: JSON Schema describing the
.sketch document
format.
@sketch-hq/sketch-file-format-ts: TypeScript types to strongly type objects
representing Sketch documents, or fragments of Sketch documents in TypeScript
projects.
@sketch-hq/sketch-file: TypeScript APIs to read and write
.sketch files.
ℹ️ This section is work in progress until we release our first pre-release. Pre-releases will be used as a staging area to publish changes to the specification required by an as-yet unreleased version of the Sketch Mac app.
v5
yarn changeset pre enter {tag}
main for all work related to the pre-release
yarn changeset as per
normal to signal intents to publish. Since this is a pre-release it's likely
that we'll be marshalling a major version bump
yarn changeset version and then
yarn release
yarn changeset on the feature branch to document
changes.
@sketch-hq/sketch-file-format make sure to
include
@sketch-hq/sketch-file-format-ts in the changeset.