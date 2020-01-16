openbase logo
@skele/config

by netceteragroup
1.0.0-alpha.40 (see all)

Architectural framework that assists building data-driven apps with React or React Native.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Skele Logo

Skele is an architectural framework that assists building data-driven apps with React or React Native. It is extremely well-suited for creating highly dynamic UIs, that are driven by back-end systems (like Content Management Systems).

Build Status Coverage Status

Packages

The repository is a monorepo that is composed of several NPM packages.

PackageDescription
ClassicThe library as a (still) monolithic package.
ConfigLibrary for setting up layered app configuration.
ComponentsCollection of helpful custom components.
CoreEssential building blocks of the framework.

Documentation

Check out the API documentation here.

Transitioning from versions prior to 1.0.0-alpha.27

Please check this manual

What does "Skele" mean?

Skele (скеле) means scaffolding in Macedonian. It is also a stem of skeleton (скелет in Macedonian). It symbolizes that the framework is a construction on which apps rely to stay upright and function.

Credits

Thanks to Viktorija Bachvarova for designing the logo.

License

MIT © Netcetera

