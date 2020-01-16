Skele is an architectural framework that assists building data-driven apps with React or React Native. It is extremely well-suited for creating highly dynamic UIs, that are driven by back-end systems (like Content Management Systems).

Packages

The repository is a monorepo that is composed of several NPM packages.

Package Description Classic The library as a (still) monolithic package. Config Library for setting up layered app configuration. Components Collection of helpful custom components. Core Essential building blocks of the framework.

Documentation

Check out the API documentation here.

Transitioning from versions prior to 1.0.0-alpha.27

Please check this manual

What does "Skele" mean?

Skele (скеле) means scaffolding in Macedonian. It is also a stem of skeleton (скелет in Macedonian). It symbolizes that the framework is a construction on which apps rely to stay upright and function.

Credits

Thanks to Viktorija Bachvarova for designing the logo.

License

MIT © Netcetera