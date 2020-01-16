Skele is an architectural framework that assists building data-driven apps with React or React Native. It is extremely well-suited for creating highly dynamic UIs, that are driven by back-end systems (like Content Management Systems).
The repository is a monorepo that is composed of several NPM packages.
|Package
|Description
|Classic
|The library as a (still) monolithic package.
|Config
|Library for setting up layered app configuration.
|Components
|Collection of helpful custom components.
|Core
|Essential building blocks of the framework.
Check out the API documentation here.
Please check this manual
Skele (скеле) means scaffolding in Macedonian. It is also a stem of skeleton (скелет in Macedonian). It symbolizes that the framework is a construction on which apps rely to stay upright and function.
Thanks to Viktorija Bachvarova for designing the logo.