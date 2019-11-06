Skate

Skate is a functional reactive abstraction over the web component standards as a set of packages that enables you to write small, fast and scalable web components using popular view libraries such as React, Preact and LitHTML.

🌏 Cross-framework compatible components.

⚛️ Render components using your favourite view library, or none at all.

👑 Guided conventions for best-practices when reflecting between, and reacting to attributes, properties and events.

🌟 Full TypeScript support.

📚 Docs https://skatejs.netlify.com.

Getting started

The simplest way to get up and running is to start with a pre-configured element such as @skatejs/element-lit-html .

npm i @skatejs/element-lit-html

Simple example

import Element, { html } from '@skatejs/element-lit-html' ; export default class extends Element { static get props() { return { name : String }; } render() { return html` Hello, ${ this .name} ! ` ; } }

Other examples

Cli

There's a CLI to get you up and running: https://skatejs.netlify.com/packages/cli.

$ npm i -g @skatejs/cli $ skatejs

Polyfills

Skate builds upon the Custom Elements and the Shadow DOM standards. It is capable of operating without the Shadow DOM — it just means you don't get any encapsulation of your component's HTML or styles. It also means that it's up to you to provide a way to project content (i.e. <slot> ). It's highly recommended you use Shadow DOM whenever possible.

Though most modern browsers support these standards, some still need polyfills to implement missing or inconsistent behaviours for them.

For more information on the polyfills, see the web components polyfill documentation, emphasis on the caveats.

Browser Support

Skate supports all evergreens and IE11, and is subject to the browser support matrix of the polyfills.

Backers

