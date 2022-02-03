Size Limit is a performance budget tool for JavaScript. It checks every commit on CI, calculates the real cost of your JS for end-users and throws an error if the cost exceeds the limit.
With GitHub action Size Limit will post bundle size changes as a comment in pull request discussion.
With
--why, Size Limit can tell you why your library is of this size
and show the real cost of all your internal dependencies.
We are using Statoscope for this analysis.
file,
webpack,
time)
and 3 plugin presets for popular use cases (
app,
big-lib,
small-lib).
A CLI tool finds plugins in
package.json and loads the config.
webpack plugin, Size Limit will bundle your JS files into
a single file. It is important to track dependencies and webpack polyfills.
It is also useful for small libraries with many small files and without
a bundler.
webpack plugin creates an empty webpack project, adds your library
and looks for the bundle size difference.
time plugin compares the current machine performance with that of
a low-priced Android devices to calculate the CPU throttling rate.
time plugin runs headless Chrome (or desktop Chrome if it’s
available) to track the time a browser takes to compile and execute your JS.
Note that these measurements depend on available resources and might
be unstable. See here
for more details.
Suitable for applications that have their own bundler and send the JS bundle directly to a client (without publishing it to npm). Think of a user-facing app or website, like an email client, a CRM, a landing page or a blog with interactive elements, using React/Vue/Svelte lib or vanilla JS.
Install the preset:
$ npm install --save-dev size-limit @size-limit/file
Add the
size-limit section and the
size script to your
package.json:
+ "size-limit": [
+ {
+ "path": "dist/app-*.js"
+ }
+ ],
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack ./webpack.config.js",
+ "size": "npm run build && size-limit",
"test": "jest && eslint ."
}
Here’s how you can get the size for your current project:
$ npm run size
Package size: 30.08 kB with all dependencies, minified and gzipped
Now, let’s set the limit. Add 25% to the current total size and use that as
the limit in your
package.json:
"size-limit": [
{
+ "limit": "35 kB",
"path": "dist/app-*.js"
}
],
Add the
size script to your test suite:
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack ./webpack.config.js",
"size": "npm run build && size-limit",
- "test": "jest && eslint ."
+ "test": "jest && eslint . && npm run size"
}
If you don’t have a continuous integration service running, don’t forget to add one — start with Travis CI.
File size limit (in kB) is not the best way to describe your JS application cost for developers. Developers will compare the size of the JS bundle with the size of images. But browsers need much more time to parse 100 kB of JS than 100 kB of an image since JS compilers are very complex.
This is why Size Limit support time-based limit. It runs headless Chrome to track the time a browser takes to compile and execute your JS.
Install the preset:
$ npm install --save-dev size-limit @size-limit/preset-app
Add the
size-limit section and the
size script to your
package.json:
+ "size-limit": [
+ {
+ "path": "dist/app-*.js"
+ }
+ ],
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack ./webpack.config.js",
+ "size": "npm run build && size-limit",
"test": "jest && eslint ."
}
Here’s how you can get the size for your current project:
$ npm run size
Package size: 30.08 kB with all dependencies, minified and gzipped
Loading time: 602 ms on slow 3G
Running time: 214 ms on Snapdragon 410
Total time: 815 ms
Now, let’s set the limit. Add 25% to the current total time and use that as
the limit in your
package.json:
"size-limit": [
{
+ "limit": "1 s",
"path": "dist/app-*.js"
}
],
Add the
size script to your test suite:
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack ./webpack.config.js",
"size": "npm run build && size-limit",
- "test": "jest && eslint ."
+ "test": "jest && eslint . && npm run size"
}
If you don’t have a continuous integration service running, don’t forget to add one — start with Travis CI.
JS libraries > 10 kB in size.
This preset includes headless Chrome, and will measure your lib’s execution time. You likely don’t need this overhead for a small 2 kB lib, but for larger ones the execution time is a more accurate and understandable metric that the size in bytes. Library like React is a good example for this preset.
Install preset:
$ npm install --save-dev size-limit @size-limit/preset-big-lib
Add the
size-limit section and the
size script to your
package.json:
+ "size-limit": [
+ {
+ "path": "dist/react.production-*.js"
+ }
+ ],
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack ./scripts/rollup/build.js",
+ "size": "npm run build && size-limit",
"test": "jest && eslint ."
}
If you use ES modules you can test the size after tree-shaking with
import
option:
"size-limit": [
{
"path": "dist/react.production-*.js",
+ "import": "{ createComponent }"
}
],
Here’s how you can get the size for your current project:
$ npm run size
Package size: 30.08 kB with all dependencies, minified and gzipped
Loading time: 602 ms on slow 3G
Running time: 214 ms on Snapdragon 410
Total time: 815 ms
Now, let’s set the limit. Add 25% to the current total time and use that
as the limit in your
package.json:
"size-limit": [
{
+ "limit": "1 s",
"path": "dist/react.production-*.js"
}
],
Add a
size script to your test suite:
"scripts": {
"build": "rollup ./scripts/rollup/build.js",
"size": "npm run build && size-limit",
- "test": "jest && eslint ."
+ "test": "jest && eslint . && npm run size"
}
If you don’t have a continuous integration service running, don’t forget to add one — start with Travis CI.
Add the library size to docs, it will help users to choose your project:
# Project Name
Short project description
* **Fast.** 10% faster than competitor.
+ * **Small.** 15 kB (minified and gzipped).
+ [Size Limit](https://github.com/ai/size-limit) controls the size.
JS libraries < 10 kB in size.
This preset will only measure the size, without the execution time, so it’s suitable for small libraries. If your library is larger, you likely want the Big Libraries preset above. Nano ID or Storeon are good examples for this preset.
First, install
size-limit:
$ npm install --save-dev size-limit @size-limit/preset-small-lib
Add the
size-limit section and the
size script to your
package.json:
+ "size-limit": [
+ {
+ "path": "index.js"
+ }
+ ],
"scripts": {
+ "size": "size-limit",
"test": "jest && eslint ."
}
Here’s how you can get the size for your current project:
$ npm run size
Package size: 177 B with all dependencies, minified and gzipped
If your project size starts to look bloated, run
--why for analysis:
$ npm run size -- --why
We use Statoscope as bundle analyzer.
Now, let’s set the limit. Determine the current size of your library,
add just a little bit (a kilobyte, maybe) and use that as the limit
in your
package.json:
"size-limit": [
{
+ "limit": "9 kB",
"path": "index.js"
}
],
Add the
size script to your test suite:
"scripts": {
"size": "size-limit",
- "test": "jest && eslint ."
+ "test": "jest && eslint . && npm run size"
}
If you don’t have a continuous integration service running, don’t forget to add one — start with Travis CI.
Add the library size to docs, it will help users to choose your project:
# Project Name
Short project description
* **Fast.** 10% faster than competitor.
+ * **Small.** 500 bytes (minified and gzipped). No dependencies.
+ [Size Limit](https://github.com/ai/size-limit) controls the size.
Size Limit has a GitHub action that comments and rejects pull requests based on Size Limit output.
.github/workflows/size-limit.yml
name: "size"
on:
pull_request:
branches:
- master
jobs:
size:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
env:
CI_JOB_NUMBER: 1
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v1
- uses: andresz1/size-limit-action@v1
with:
github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
Size Limits supports three ways to define config.
size-limit section in
package.json:
"size-limit": [
{
"path": "index.js",
"import": "{ createStore }",
"limit": "500 ms"
}
]
or a separate
.size-limit.json config file:
[
{
"path": "index.js",
"import": "{ createStore }",
"limit": "500 ms"
}
]
or a more flexible
.size-limit.js or
.size-limit.cjs config file:
module.exports = [
{
path: "index.js",
import: "{ createStore }",
limit: "500 ms"
}
]
Each section in the config can have these options:
"index.js", a pattern
"dist/app-*.js"
or an array
["index.js", "dist/app-*.js", "!dist/app-exclude.js"].
"{ lib }"
to test
import { lib } from 'lib' or
{ "a.js": "{ a }", "b.js": "{ b }" }
to test multiple files.
path option. It should be
a string with a number and unit, separated by a space.
Format:
100 B,
10 kB,
500 ms,
1 s.
false it will disable webpack.
false it will disable calculating running time.
false it will disable gzip compression.
true it will use brotli compression and disable
gzip compression.
stats.json from another build to compare
(when
--why is using).
If you use Size Limit to track the size of CSS files, make sure to set
webpack: false. Otherwise, you will get wrong numbers, because webpack
inserts
style-loader runtime (≈2 kB) into the bundle.
Plugins:
@size-limit/file checks the size of files with Gzip, Brotli
or without compression.
@size-limit/webpack adds your library to empty webpack project
and prepares bundle file for
file plugin.
@size-limit/webpack-why adds reports for
webpack plugin
about your library is of this size to show the cost of all your
dependencies.
@size-limit/webpack-css adds css support for
webpack plugin.
@size-limit/esbuild is like
webpack plugin, but uses
esbuild
to be faster and use less space in
node_modules.
@size-limit/time uses headless Chrome to track time to execute JS.
@size-limit/dual-publish compiles files to ES modules with
dual-publish
to check size after tree-shaking.
Plugin presets:
@size-limit/preset-app contains
file and
time plugins.
@size-limit/preset-big-lib contains
webpack,
file, and
time plugins.
@size-limit/preset-small-lib contains
esbuild and
file plugins.
const sizeLimit = require('size-limit')
const filePlugin = require('@size-limit/file')
const webpackPlugin = require('@size-limit/webpack')
sizeLimit([filePlugin, webpackPlugin], [filePath]).then(result => {
result //=> { size: 12480 }
})