Size Limit

Size Limit is a performance budget tool for JavaScript. It checks every commit on CI, calculates the real cost of your JS for end-users and throws an error if the cost exceeds the limit.

ES modules and tree-shaking support.

and support. Add Size Limit to Travis CI , Circle CI , GitHub Actions or another CI system to know if a pull request adds a massive dependency.

, , or another CI system to know if a pull request adds a massive dependency. Modular to fit different use cases: big JS applications that use their own bundler or small npm libraries with many files.

to fit different use cases: big JS applications that use their own bundler or small npm libraries with many files. Can calculate the time it would take a browser to download and execute your JS. Time is a much more accurate and understandable metric compared to the size in bytes.

it would take a browser to download and your JS. Time is a much more accurate and understandable metric compared to the size in bytes. Calculations include all dependencies and polyfills used in your JS.

With GitHub action Size Limit will post bundle size changes as a comment in pull request discussion.

With --why , Size Limit can tell you why your library is of this size and show the real cost of all your internal dependencies. We are using Statoscope for this analysis.

Who Uses Size Limit

How It Works

Size Limit contains a CLI tool, 3 plugins ( file , webpack , time ) and 3 plugin presets for popular use cases ( app , big-lib , small-lib ). A CLI tool finds plugins in package.json and loads the config. If you use the webpack plugin, Size Limit will bundle your JS files into a single file. It is important to track dependencies and webpack polyfills. It is also useful for small libraries with many small files and without a bundler. The webpack plugin creates an empty webpack project, adds your library and looks for the bundle size difference. The time plugin compares the current machine performance with that of a low-priced Android devices to calculate the CPU throttling rate. Then the time plugin runs headless Chrome (or desktop Chrome if it’s available) to track the time a browser takes to compile and execute your JS. Note that these measurements depend on available resources and might be unstable. See here for more details.

Usage

JS Applications

Suitable for applications that have their own bundler and send the JS bundle directly to a client (without publishing it to npm). Think of a user-facing app or website, like an email client, a CRM, a landing page or a blog with interactive elements, using React/Vue/Svelte lib or vanilla JS.

Show instructions Install the preset: $ npm install --save-dev size-limit @size-limit/file Add the size-limit section and the size script to your package.json : + "size-limit": [ + { + "path": "dist/app-*.js" + } + ], "scripts": { "build": "webpack ./webpack.config.js", + "size": "npm run build && size-limit", "test": "jest && eslint ." } Here’s how you can get the size for your current project: $ npm run size Package size: 30.08 kB with all dependencies, minified and gzipped Now, let’s set the limit. Add 25% to the current total size and use that as the limit in your package.json : "size-limit": [ { + "limit": "35 kB", "path": "dist/app-*.js" } ], Add the size script to your test suite: "scripts": { "build": "webpack ./webpack.config.js", "size": "npm run build && size-limit", - "test": "jest && eslint ." + "test": "jest && eslint . && npm run size" } If you don’t have a continuous integration service running, don’t forget to add one — start with Travis CI.

JS Application and Time-based Limit

File size limit (in kB) is not the best way to describe your JS application cost for developers. Developers will compare the size of the JS bundle with the size of images. But browsers need much more time to parse 100 kB of JS than 100 kB of an image since JS compilers are very complex.

This is why Size Limit support time-based limit. It runs headless Chrome to track the time a browser takes to compile and execute your JS.

Show instructions Install the preset: $ npm install --save-dev size-limit @size-limit/preset-app Add the size-limit section and the size script to your package.json : + "size-limit": [ + { + "path": "dist/app-*.js" + } + ], "scripts": { "build": "webpack ./webpack.config.js", + "size": "npm run build && size-limit", "test": "jest && eslint ." } Here’s how you can get the size for your current project: $ npm run size Package size: 30.08 kB with all dependencies, minified and gzipped Loading time: 602 ms on slow 3G Running time: 214 ms on Snapdragon 410 Total time: 815 ms Now, let’s set the limit. Add 25% to the current total time and use that as the limit in your package.json : "size-limit": [ { + "limit": "1 s", "path": "dist/app-*.js" } ], Add the size script to your test suite: "scripts": { "build": "webpack ./webpack.config.js", "size": "npm run build && size-limit", - "test": "jest && eslint ." + "test": "jest && eslint . && npm run size" } If you don’t have a continuous integration service running, don’t forget to add one — start with Travis CI.

Big Libraries

JS libraries > 10 kB in size.

This preset includes headless Chrome, and will measure your lib’s execution time. You likely don’t need this overhead for a small 2 kB lib, but for larger ones the execution time is a more accurate and understandable metric that the size in bytes. Library like React is a good example for this preset.

Show instructions Install preset: $ npm install --save-dev size-limit @size-limit/preset-big-lib Add the size-limit section and the size script to your package.json : + "size-limit": [ + { + "path": "dist/react.production-*.js" + } + ], "scripts": { "build": "webpack ./scripts/rollup/build.js", + "size": "npm run build && size-limit", "test": "jest && eslint ." } If you use ES modules you can test the size after tree-shaking with import option: "size-limit": [ { "path": "dist/react.production-*.js", + "import": "{ createComponent }" } ], Here’s how you can get the size for your current project: $ npm run size Package size: 30.08 kB with all dependencies, minified and gzipped Loading time: 602 ms on slow 3G Running time: 214 ms on Snapdragon 410 Total time: 815 ms Now, let’s set the limit. Add 25% to the current total time and use that as the limit in your package.json : "size-limit": [ { + "limit": "1 s", "path": "dist/react.production-*.js" } ], Add a size script to your test suite: "scripts": { "build": "rollup ./scripts/rollup/build.js", "size": "npm run build && size-limit", - "test": "jest && eslint ." + "test": "jest && eslint . && npm run size" } If you don’t have a continuous integration service running, don’t forget to add one — start with Travis CI. Add the library size to docs, it will help users to choose your project: # Project Name Short project description * **Fast.** 10% faster than competitor. + * **Small.** 15 kB (minified and gzipped). + [Size Limit](https://github.com/ai/size-limit) controls the size.

Small Libraries

JS libraries < 10 kB in size.

This preset will only measure the size, without the execution time, so it’s suitable for small libraries. If your library is larger, you likely want the Big Libraries preset above. Nano ID or Storeon are good examples for this preset.

Show instructions First, install size-limit : $ npm install --save-dev size-limit @size-limit/preset-small-lib Add the size-limit section and the size script to your package.json : + "size-limit": [ + { + "path": "index.js" + } + ], "scripts": { + "size": "size-limit", "test": "jest && eslint ." } Here’s how you can get the size for your current project: $ npm run size Package size: 177 B with all dependencies, minified and gzipped If your project size starts to look bloated, run --why for analysis: $ npm run size -- --why We use Statoscope as bundle analyzer. Now, let’s set the limit. Determine the current size of your library, add just a little bit (a kilobyte, maybe) and use that as the limit in your package.json : "size-limit": [ { + "limit": "9 kB", "path": "index.js" } ], Add the size script to your test suite: "scripts": { "size": "size-limit", - "test": "jest && eslint ." + "test": "jest && eslint . && npm run size" } If you don’t have a continuous integration service running, don’t forget to add one — start with Travis CI. Add the library size to docs, it will help users to choose your project: # Project Name Short project description * **Fast.** 10% faster than competitor. + * **Small.** 500 bytes (minified and gzipped). No dependencies. + [Size Limit](https://github.com/ai/size-limit) controls the size.

Reports

Size Limit has a GitHub action that comments and rejects pull requests based on Size Limit output.

Install and configure Size Limit as shown above. Add the following action inside .github/workflows/size-limit.yml

name: "size" on: pull_request: branches: - master jobs: size: runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: CI_JOB_NUMBER: 1 steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v1 - uses: andresz1/size-limit-action@v1 with: github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Config

Size Limits supports three ways to define config.

size-limit section in package.json : "size-limit" : [ { "path" : "index.js" , "import" : "{ createStore }" , "limit" : "500 ms" } ] or a separate .size-limit.json config file: [ { "path" : "index.js" , "import" : "{ createStore }" , "limit" : "500 ms" } ] or a more flexible .size-limit.js or .size-limit.cjs config file: module .exports = [ { path : "index.js" , import : "{ createStore }" , limit : "500 ms" } ]

Each section in the config can have these options:

path : relative paths to files. The only mandatory option. It could be a path "index.js" , a pattern "dist/app-*.js" or an array ["index.js", "dist/app-*.js", "!dist/app-exclude.js"] .

: relative paths to files. The only mandatory option. It could be a path , a pattern or an array . import : partial import to test tree-shaking. It could be "{ lib }" to test import { lib } from 'lib' or { "a.js": "{ a }", "b.js": "{ b }" } to test multiple files.

: partial import to test tree-shaking. It could be to test or to test multiple files. limit : size or time limit for files from the path option. It should be a string with a number and unit, separated by a space. Format: 100 B , 10 kB , 500 ms , 1 s .

: size or time limit for files from the option. It should be a string with a number and unit, separated by a space. Format: , , , . name : the name of the current section. It will only be useful if you have multiple sections.

: the name of the current section. It will only be useful if you have multiple sections. entry : when using a custom webpack config, a webpack entry could be given. It could be a string or an array of strings. By default, the total size of all entry points will be checked.

: when using a custom webpack config, a webpack entry could be given. It could be a string or an array of strings. By default, the total size of all entry points will be checked. webpack : with false it will disable webpack.

: with it will disable webpack. running : with false it will disable calculating running time.

: with it will disable calculating running time. gzip : with false it will disable gzip compression.

: with it will disable gzip compression. brotli : with true it will use brotli compression and disable gzip compression.

: with it will use brotli compression and disable gzip compression. config : a path to a custom webpack config.

: a path to a custom webpack config. ignore : an array of files and dependencies to exclude from the project size calculation.

: an array of files and dependencies to exclude from the project size calculation. modifyWebpackConfig : (.size-limit.js only) function that can be used to do last-minute changes to the webpack config, like adding a plugin.

: (.size-limit.js only) function that can be used to do last-minute changes to the webpack config, like adding a plugin. compareWith : path to stats.json from another build to compare (when --why is using).

: path to from another build to compare (when is using). uiReports: custom UI reports list (see Statoscope docs).

If you use Size Limit to track the size of CSS files, make sure to set webpack: false . Otherwise, you will get wrong numbers, because webpack inserts style-loader runtime (≈2 kB) into the bundle.

Plugins and Presets

Plugins:

@size-limit/file checks the size of files with Gzip, Brotli or without compression.

checks the size of files with Gzip, Brotli or without compression. @size-limit/webpack adds your library to empty webpack project and prepares bundle file for file plugin.

adds your library to empty webpack project and prepares bundle file for plugin. @size-limit/webpack-why adds reports for webpack plugin about your library is of this size to show the cost of all your dependencies.

adds reports for plugin about your library is of this size to show the cost of all your dependencies. @size-limit/webpack-css adds css support for webpack plugin.

adds css support for plugin. @size-limit/esbuild is like webpack plugin, but uses esbuild to be faster and use less space in node_modules .

is like plugin, but uses to be faster and use less space in . @size-limit/time uses headless Chrome to track time to execute JS.

uses headless Chrome to track time to execute JS. @size-limit/dual-publish compiles files to ES modules with dual-publish to check size after tree-shaking.

Plugin presets:

@size-limit/preset-app contains file and time plugins.

contains and plugins. @size-limit/preset-big-lib contains webpack , file , and time plugins.

contains , , and plugins. @size-limit/preset-small-lib contains esbuild and file plugins.

JS API