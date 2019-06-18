Tracium

Tracium is the Google Lighthouse tracing parser extracted into a stand-alone library.

Tracium is a modern alternative to Big Rig. Tracium correctly parses modern Chrome Traces (generated by Chrome 66+).

Usage

Install:

npm install tracium

Use:

const Tracium = require ( 'tracium' ); const traceJSON = JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync( './mytrace.json' , 'utf8' )); const tasks = Tracium.computeMainThreadTasks(traceJSON, { flatten : true , });

Check out examples at //examples/ folder.

API

traceJson <Object> A JSON of a Chromium trace

<Object> A JSON of a Chromium trace options <Object> Set of options for trace processing flatten <boolean> Defaults to false . Whether to flatten tasks tree.

<Object> Set of options for trace processing returns: <Array<Object>> An array of tasks: kind <string> describes task attribution. Can be one of the following: 'parseHTML' 'styleLayout' 'paintCompositeRender' 'scriptParseCompile' 'scriptEvaluation' 'garbageCollection' 'other' startTime <number> monotonic start time in milliseconds endTime <number> monotonic end time in milliseconds duration <number> task duration in milliseconds, a.k.a. "wall time" selfTime <number> time spent in the task at the current level of the task tree event <Object> original trace event object associated with the task children <Array<[Task]>> an array of child tasks parent <?[Task]> a parent task if any



Returns an array of tasks that belong to the main thread of the inspected page. If flatten is passed to false , than only top-level tasks will be returned.