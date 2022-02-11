openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sitecore-jss/sitecore-jss

by Sitecore
19.0.2 (see all)

Software development kit for JavaScript developers building web applications with Sitecore Experience Platform

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.4K

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

91

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sitecore JavaScript Rendering SDK (JSS)

Build Status PRs Welcome

This repository contains source code for all Sitecore JSS packages and templates to help you get started using Sitecore JSS.

Getting started with JSS

To develop a JSS application, you need:

  • An operating system supported by Node (Mac, Windows, Linux).
  • Node. We recommend using the latest long-term support (LTS) release.

To run a JSS application in production or develop using Sitecore data you need to connect your application to a Sitecore instance with the Headless Services module installed (requires a Sitecore Headless Services license). Sitecore requires Windows, but the Sitecore instance does not need to be local. You can use a Sitecore instance installed in a virtual machine or on a remote server.

Identify the JSS version for your Sitecore version

JSS versions are coupled with Sitecore versions. The current JSS release is compatible with the latest version of Sitecore.

If you use an older version of Sitecore, before creating a JSS project, you need to determine which JSS version is compatible with your version of Sitecore XP.

To identify the correct JSS version for your Sitecore XP version:

Getting started with the latest version of JSS

To create a JSS project:

  1. In a terminal, run one of the following commands and follow the prompts:

    npm init sitecore-jss

    or

    npx create-sitecore-jss

  2. Change directory to your application folder:

    cd my-first-jss-app

  3. Start the development server:

    jss start

Working with older versions

If you need to use an older version of JSS, you must install the JSS CLI version 19.x or older.

To create a JSS project for an older version of JSS and Sitecore:

  1. Identify the correct JSS version for your Sitecore XP version.

  2. Run the JSS CLI installation command:

    npm i @sitecore-jss/sitecore-jss-cli@<version>

    Replace <version> with your desired version. For example, npm i @sitecore-jss/sitecore-jss-cli@13.0.0.

  3. In a terminal, create your JSS project by running the following command:

    jss create my-jss-app react --branch release/13.0.0

    The command uses the --branch option and you need to provide the name of a branch in the JSS repository. You can use a release branch or any other branch from the repository.

  4. Change directory to your application folder:

    cd my-first-jss-app

  5. Start the development server:

    jss start

Documentation and community resources

Contributions

We are very grateful to the community for contributing bug fixes and improvements. We welcome all efforts to evolve and improve the Sitecore JavaScript Rendering SDK; read below to learn how to participate in those efforts.

Code of Conduct

Sitecore has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bug fixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to React.

License

Sitecore JavaScript Services is using the Apache 2.0 license.

Support

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial