Sitecore JavaScript Rendering SDK (JSS)

This repository contains source code for all Sitecore JSS packages and templates to help you get started using Sitecore JSS.

Getting started with JSS

To develop a JSS application, you need:

An operating system supported by Node (Mac, Windows, Linux).

Node. We recommend using the latest long-term support (LTS) release.

To run a JSS application in production or develop using Sitecore data you need to connect your application to a Sitecore instance with the Headless Services module installed (requires a Sitecore Headless Services license). Sitecore requires Windows, but the Sitecore instance does not need to be local. You can use a Sitecore instance installed in a virtual machine or on a remote server.

Identify the JSS version for your Sitecore version

JSS versions are coupled with Sitecore versions. The current JSS release is compatible with the latest version of Sitecore.

If you use an older version of Sitecore, before creating a JSS project, you need to determine which JSS version is compatible with your version of Sitecore XP.

To identify the correct JSS version for your Sitecore XP version:

For Sitecore XP 7.5—9.3, in the Sitecore modules compatibility table for Sitecore XP 7.5—9.3, in the section Headless Services, identify the correct JavaScript Services version for your Sitecore version.

For Sitecore XP 10.0 and later, in the Sitecore modules compatibility table for Sitecore XP 10.0 and later versions, in the section Headless Services, identify the correct JavaScript Services version for your Sitecore version.

Getting started with the latest version of JSS

To create a JSS project:

In a terminal, run one of the following commands and follow the prompts: npm init sitecore-jss or npx create-sitecore-jss Change directory to your application folder: cd my-first-jss-app Start the development server: jss start

Working with older versions

If you need to use an older version of JSS, you must install the JSS CLI version 19.x or older.

To create a JSS project for an older version of JSS and Sitecore:

Identify the correct JSS version for your Sitecore XP version. Run the JSS CLI installation command: npm i @ sitecore - jss / sitecore - jss - cli @< version > Replace <version> with your desired version. For example, npm i @sitecore-jss/sitecore-jss-cli@13.0.0 . In a terminal, create your JSS project by running the following command: jss create my-jss-app react The command uses the --branch option and you need to provide the name of a branch in the JSS repository. You can use a release branch or any other branch from the repository. Change directory to your application folder: cd my-first-jss-app Start the development server: jss start

Documentation and community resources

Contributions

We are very grateful to the community for contributing bug fixes and improvements. We welcome all efforts to evolve and improve the Sitecore JavaScript Rendering SDK; read below to learn how to participate in those efforts.

Sitecore has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bug fixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to React.

License

Sitecore JavaScript Services is using the Apache 2.0 license.