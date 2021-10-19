openbase logo
@sindresorhus/transliterate

by Sindre Sorhus
1.5.0 (see all)

Convert Unicode characters to Latin characters using transliteration

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

656K

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

transliterate

Convert Unicode characters to Latin characters using transliteration

Can be useful for slugification purposes and other times you cannot use Unicode.

Install

$ npm install @sindresorhus/transliterate

Usage

import transliterate from '@sindresorhus/transliterate';

transliterate('Fußgängerübergänge');
//=> 'Fussgaengeruebergaenge'

transliterate('Я люблю единорогов');
//=> 'Ya lyublyu edinorogov'

transliterate('أنا أحب حيدات');
//=> 'ana ahb hydat'

transliterate('tôi yêu những chú kỳ lân');
//=> 'toi yeu nhung chu ky lan'

API

transliterate(string, options?)

string

Type: string

String to transliterate.

options

Type: object

customReplacements

Type: Array<string[]>\ Default: []

Add your own custom replacements.

The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.

This only overrides a default replacement if you set an item with the same key.

import transliterate from '@sindresorhus/transliterate';

transliterate('Я люблю единорогов', {
    customReplacements: [
        ['единорогов', '🦄']
    ]
})
//=> 'Ya lyublyu 🦄'

Supported languages

Most major languages are supported.

This includes special handling for:

  • Arabic
  • Armenian
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • Dhivehi
  • Georgian
  • German (umlauts)
  • Greek
  • Hungarian
  • Latin
  • Latvian
  • Lithuanian
  • Macedonian
  • Pashto
  • Persian
  • Polish
  • Romanian
  • Russian
  • Serbian
  • Slovak
  • Swedish
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian
  • Urdu
  • Vietnamese

However, Chinese is currently not supported.

