Convert Unicode characters to Latin characters using transliteration

Can be useful for slugification purposes and other times you cannot use Unicode.

Install

$ npm install /transliterate

Usage

import transliterate from '@sindresorhus/transliterate' ; transliterate( 'Fußgängerübergänge' ); transliterate( 'Я люблю единорогов' ); transliterate( 'أنا أحب حيدات' ); transliterate( 'tôi yêu những chú kỳ lân' );

API

string

Type: string

String to transliterate.

options

Type: object

customReplacements

Type: Array<string[]> \ Default: []

Add your own custom replacements.

The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.

This only overrides a default replacement if you set an item with the same key.

import transliterate from '@sindresorhus/transliterate' ; transliterate( 'Я люблю единорогов' , { customReplacements : [ [ 'единорогов' , '🦄' ] ] })

Supported languages

Most major languages are supported.

This includes special handling for:

Arabic

Armenian

Czech

Danish

Dhivehi

Georgian

German (umlauts)

Greek

Hungarian

Latin

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

Pashto

Persian

Polish

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Slovak

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Vietnamese

However, Chinese is currently not supported.

