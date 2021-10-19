Convert Unicode characters to Latin characters using transliteration
Can be useful for slugification purposes and other times you cannot use Unicode.
$ npm install @sindresorhus/transliterate
import transliterate from '@sindresorhus/transliterate';
transliterate('Fußgängerübergänge');
//=> 'Fussgaengeruebergaenge'
transliterate('Я люблю единорогов');
//=> 'Ya lyublyu edinorogov'
transliterate('أنا أحب حيدات');
//=> 'ana ahb hydat'
transliterate('tôi yêu những chú kỳ lân');
//=> 'toi yeu nhung chu ky lan'
Type:
string
String to transliterate.
Type:
object
Type:
Array<string[]>\
Default:
[]
Add your own custom replacements.
The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.
This only overrides a default replacement if you set an item with the same key.
import transliterate from '@sindresorhus/transliterate';
transliterate('Я люблю единорогов', {
customReplacements: [
['единорогов', '🦄']
]
})
//=> 'Ya lyublyu 🦄'
Most major languages are supported.
This includes special handling for:
However, Chinese is currently not supported.