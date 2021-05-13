Slugify a string
Useful for URLs, filenames, and IDs.
It handles most major languages, including German (umlauts), Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, and more.
$ npm install @sindresorhus/slugify
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('I ♥ Dogs');
//=> 'i-love-dogs'
slugify(' Déjà Vu! ');
//=> 'deja-vu'
slugify('fooBar 123 $#%');
//=> 'foo-bar-123'
slugify('я люблю единорогов');
//=> 'ya-lyublyu-edinorogov'
Type:
string
String to slugify.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
'-'
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('BAR and baz');
//=> 'bar-and-baz'
slugify('BAR and baz', {separator: '_'});
//=> 'bar_and_baz'
slugify('BAR and baz', {separator: ''});
//=> 'barandbaz'
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Make the slug lowercase.
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('Déjà Vu!');
//=> 'deja-vu'
slugify('Déjà Vu!', {lowercase: false});
//=> 'Deja-Vu'
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Convert camelcase to separate words. Internally it does
fooBar →
foo bar.
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('fooBar');
//=> 'foo-bar'
slugify('fooBar', {decamelize: false});
//=> 'foobar'
Type:
Array<string[]>\
Default:
[ ['&', ' and '], ['🦄', ' unicorn '], ['♥', ' love '] ]
Add your own custom replacements.
The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.
This only overrides a default replacement if you set an item with the same key, like
&.
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('Foo@unicorn', {
customReplacements: [
['@', 'at']
]
});
//=> 'fooatunicorn'
Add a leading and trailing space to the replacement to have it separated by dashes:
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('foo@unicorn', {
customReplacements: [
['@', ' at ']
]
});
//=> 'foo-at-unicorn'
Another example:
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('I love 🐶', {
customReplacements: [
['🐶', 'dogs']
]
});
//=> 'i-love-dogs'
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
If your string starts with an underscore, it will be preserved in the slugified string.
Sometimes leading underscores are intentional, for example, filenames representing hidden paths on a website.
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('_foo_bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'
slugify('_foo_bar', {preserveLeadingUnderscore: true});
//=> '_foo-bar'
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
If your string ends with a dash, it will be preserved in the slugified string.
For example, using slugify on an input field would allow for validation while not preventing the user from writing a slug.
import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
slugify('foo-bar-');
//=> 'foo-bar'
slugify('foo-bar-', {preserveTrailingDash: true});
//=> 'foo-bar-'
Returns a new instance of
slugify(string, options?) with a counter to handle multiple occurrences of the same string.
import {slugifyWithCounter} from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
const slugify = slugifyWithCounter();
slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'
slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar-2'
slugify.reset();
slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'
If, for example, you have a document with multiple sections where each subsection has an example.
## Section 1
### Example
## Section 2
### Example
You can then use
slugifyWithCounter() to generate unique HTML
id's to ensure anchors will link to the right headline.
Reset the counter
import {slugifyWithCounter} from '@sindresorhus/slugify';
const slugify = slugifyWithCounter();
slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'
slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar-2'
slugify.reset();
slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'