slugify

Slugify a string

Useful for URLs, filenames, and IDs.

It handles most major languages, including German (umlauts), Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, and more.

Install

$ npm install /slugify

Usage

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( 'I ♥ Dogs' ); slugify( ' Déjà Vu! ' ); slugify( 'fooBar 123 $#%' ); slugify( 'я люблю единорогов' );

API

string

Type: string

String to slugify.

options

Type: object

separator

Type: string \ Default: '-'

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( 'BAR and baz' ); slugify( 'BAR and baz' , { separator : '_' }); slugify( 'BAR and baz' , { separator : '' });

lowercase

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Make the slug lowercase.

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( 'Déjà Vu!' ); slugify( 'Déjà Vu!' , { lowercase : false });

decamelize

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Convert camelcase to separate words. Internally it does fooBar → foo bar .

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( 'fooBar' ); slugify( 'fooBar' , { decamelize : false });

customReplacements

Type: Array<string[]> \ Default: [ ['&', ' and '], ['🦄', ' unicorn '], ['♥', ' love '] ]

Add your own custom replacements.

The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.

This only overrides a default replacement if you set an item with the same key, like & .

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( 'Foo@unicorn' , { customReplacements : [ [ '@' , 'at' ] ] });

Add a leading and trailing space to the replacement to have it separated by dashes:

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( 'foo@unicorn' , { customReplacements : [ [ '@' , ' at ' ] ] });

Another example:

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( 'I love 🐶' , { customReplacements : [ [ '🐶' , 'dogs' ] ] });

preserveLeadingUnderscore

Type: boolean \ Default: false

If your string starts with an underscore, it will be preserved in the slugified string.

Sometimes leading underscores are intentional, for example, filenames representing hidden paths on a website.

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( '_foo_bar' ); slugify( '_foo_bar' , { preserveLeadingUnderscore : true });

preserveTrailingDash

Type: boolean \ Default: false

If your string ends with a dash, it will be preserved in the slugified string.

For example, using slugify on an input field would allow for validation while not preventing the user from writing a slug.

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; slugify( 'foo-bar-' ); slugify( 'foo-bar-' , { preserveTrailingDash : true });

Returns a new instance of slugify(string, options?) with a counter to handle multiple occurrences of the same string.

Example

import {slugifyWithCounter} from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; const slugify = slugifyWithCounter(); slugify( 'foo bar' ); slugify( 'foo bar' ); slugify.reset(); slugify( 'foo bar' );

Use-case example of counter

If, for example, you have a document with multiple sections where each subsection has an example.

## Section 1 ### Example ## Section 2 ### Example

You can then use slugifyWithCounter() to generate unique HTML id 's to ensure anchors will link to the right headline.

Reset the counter

Example

import {slugifyWithCounter} from '@sindresorhus/slugify' ; const slugify = slugifyWithCounter(); slugify( 'foo bar' ); slugify( 'foo bar' ); slugify.reset(); slugify( 'foo bar' );

Related