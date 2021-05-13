openbase logo
Readme

slugify

Slugify a string

Useful for URLs, filenames, and IDs.

It handles most major languages, including German (umlauts), Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, and more.

Install

$ npm install @sindresorhus/slugify

Usage

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('I ♥ Dogs');
//=> 'i-love-dogs'

slugify('  Déjà Vu!  ');
//=> 'deja-vu'

slugify('fooBar 123 $#%');
//=> 'foo-bar-123'

slugify('я люблю единорогов');
//=> 'ya-lyublyu-edinorogov'

API

slugify(string, options?)

string

Type: string

String to slugify.

options

Type: object

separator

Type: string\ Default: '-'

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('BAR and baz');
//=> 'bar-and-baz'

slugify('BAR and baz', {separator: '_'});
//=> 'bar_and_baz'

slugify('BAR and baz', {separator: ''});
//=> 'barandbaz'
lowercase

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Make the slug lowercase.

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('Déjà Vu!');
//=> 'deja-vu'

slugify('Déjà Vu!', {lowercase: false});
//=> 'Deja-Vu'
decamelize

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Convert camelcase to separate words. Internally it does fooBarfoo bar.

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('fooBar');
//=> 'foo-bar'

slugify('fooBar', {decamelize: false});
//=> 'foobar'
customReplacements

Type: Array<string[]>\ Default: [ ['&', ' and '], ['🦄', ' unicorn '], ['♥', ' love '] ]

Add your own custom replacements.

The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.

This only overrides a default replacement if you set an item with the same key, like &.

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('Foo@unicorn', {
    customReplacements: [
        ['@', 'at']
    ]
});
//=> 'fooatunicorn'

Add a leading and trailing space to the replacement to have it separated by dashes:

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('foo@unicorn', {
    customReplacements: [
        ['@', ' at ']
    ]
});
//=> 'foo-at-unicorn'

Another example:

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('I love 🐶', {
    customReplacements: [
        ['🐶', 'dogs']
    ]
});
//=> 'i-love-dogs'
preserveLeadingUnderscore

Type: boolean\ Default: false

If your string starts with an underscore, it will be preserved in the slugified string.

Sometimes leading underscores are intentional, for example, filenames representing hidden paths on a website.

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('_foo_bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'

slugify('_foo_bar', {preserveLeadingUnderscore: true});
//=> '_foo-bar'
preserveTrailingDash

Type: boolean\ Default: false

If your string ends with a dash, it will be preserved in the slugified string.

For example, using slugify on an input field would allow for validation while not preventing the user from writing a slug.

import slugify from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

slugify('foo-bar-');
//=> 'foo-bar'

slugify('foo-bar-', {preserveTrailingDash: true});
//=> 'foo-bar-'

slugifyWithCounter()

Returns a new instance of slugify(string, options?) with a counter to handle multiple occurrences of the same string.

Example

import {slugifyWithCounter} from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

const slugify = slugifyWithCounter();

slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'

slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar-2'

slugify.reset();

slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'

Use-case example of counter

If, for example, you have a document with multiple sections where each subsection has an example.

## Section 1

### Example

## Section 2

### Example

You can then use slugifyWithCounter() to generate unique HTML id's to ensure anchors will link to the right headline.

slugify.reset()

Reset the counter

Example

import {slugifyWithCounter} from '@sindresorhus/slugify';

const slugify = slugifyWithCounter();

slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'

slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar-2'

slugify.reset();

slugify('foo bar');
//=> 'foo-bar'
  • slugify-cli - CLI for this module
  • transliterate - Convert Unicode characters to Latin characters using transliteration
  • filenamify - Convert a string to a valid safe filename

