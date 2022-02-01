is

Type check values

For example, is.string('🦄') //=> true

Highlights

Install

$ npm install /is

Usage

const is = require ( '@sindresorhus/is' ); is( '🦄' ); is( new Map ()); is.number( 6 );

Assertions perform the same type checks, but throw an error if the type does not match.

const {assert} = require ( '@sindresorhus/is' ); assert.string( 2 );

And with TypeScript:

import {assert} from '@sindresorhus/is' ; assert.string(foo);

API

Returns the type of value .

Primitives are lowercase and object types are camelcase.

Example:

'undefined'

'null'

'string'

'symbol'

'Array'

'Function'

'Object'

Note: It will throw an error if you try to feed it object-wrapped primitives, as that's a bad practice. For example new String('foo') .

All the below methods accept a value and returns a boolean for whether the value is of the desired type.

Primitives

Note: is.number(NaN) returns false . This intentionally deviates from typeof behavior to increase user-friendliness of is type checks.

Built-in types

Returns true if value is an array and all of its items match the assertion (if provided).

is.array(value); is.array(value, is.number);

Keep in mind that functions are objects too.

Returns true for a string that represents a number satisfying is.number , for example, '42' and '-8.3' .

Note: 'NaN' returns false , but 'Infinity' and '-Infinity' return true .

Returns true for any object with a .then() and .catch() method. Prefer this one over .nativePromise() as you usually want to allow userland promise implementations too.

Returns true for any object that implements its own .next() and .throw() methods and has a function definition for Symbol.iterator .

Returns true for any async function that can be called with the await operator.

is.asyncFunction( async () => {}); is.asyncFunction( () => {});

is.asyncGenerator( ( async function * ( ) { yield 4 ; })() ); is.asyncGenerator( ( function * ( ) { yield 4 ; })() );

is.asyncGeneratorFunction( async function * ( ) { yield 4 ; }); is.asyncGeneratorFunction( function * ( ) { yield 4 ; });

Returns true for any bound function.

is.boundFunction( () => {}); is.boundFunction( function ( ) {}.bind( null )); is.boundFunction( function ( ) {});

Typed arrays

Structured data

Emptiness

Returns true if the value is a string and the .length is 0.

Returns true if the value is a string and the .length is more than 0.

Returns true if is.emptyString(value) or if it's a string that is all whitespace.

Returns true if the value is an Array and the .length is 0.

Returns true if the value is an Array and the .length is more than 0.

Returns true if the value is an Object and Object.keys(value).length is 0.

Please note that Object.keys returns only own enumerable properties. Hence something like this can happen:

const object1 = {}; Object .defineProperty(object1, 'property1' , { value : 42 , writable : true , enumerable : false , configurable : true }); is.emptyObject(object1);

Returns true if the value is an Object and Object.keys(value).length is more than 0.

Returns true if the value is a Set and the .size is 0.

Returns true if the value is a Set and the .size is more than 0.

Returns true if the value is a Map and the .size is 0.

Returns true if the value is a Map and the .size is more than 0.

Miscellaneous

Returns true if value is a direct instance of class .

is.directInstanceOf( new Error (), Error ); class UnicornError extends Error {} is.directInstanceOf( new UnicornError(), Error );

Returns true if value is an instance of the URL class.

const url = new URL( 'https://example.com' ); is.urlInstance(url);

Returns true if value is a URL string.

Note: this only does basic checking using the URL class constructor.

const url = 'https://example.com' ; is.urlString(url); is.urlString( new URL(url));

Returns true for all values that evaluate to true in a boolean context:

is.truthy( '🦄' ); is.truthy( undefined );

Returns true if value is one of: false , 0 , '' , null , undefined , NaN .

JavaScript primitives are as follows: null , undefined , string , number , boolean , symbol .

Returns true if value is a safe integer.

An object is plain if it's created by either {} , new Object() , or Object.create(null) .

Returns true for instances created by a class.

A value is array-like if it is not a function and has a value.length that is a safe integer greater than or equal to 0.

is.arrayLike( document .forms); function foo ( ) { is.arrayLike( arguments ); } foo();

Check if value (number) is in the given range . The range is an array of two values, lower bound and upper bound, in no specific order.

is.inRange( 3 , [ 0 , 5 ]); is.inRange( 3 , [ 5 , 0 ]); is.inRange( 0 , [ -2 , 2 ]);

Check if value (number) is in the range of 0 to upperBound .

is.inRange( 3 , 10 );

Returns true if value is a DOM Element.

Returns true if value is a Node.js stream.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); is.nodeStream(fs.createReadStream( 'unicorn.png' ));

Returns true if value is an Observable .

const {Observable} = require ( 'rxjs' ); is.observable( new Observable());

Check if value is Infinity or -Infinity .

Returns true if value is an even integer.

Returns true if value is an odd integer.

Returns true if value can be used as an object property key (either string , number , or symbol ).

Returns true if value is an instance of the FormData class.

const data = new FormData(); is.formData(data);

Returns true if value is an instance of the URLSearchParams class.

const searchParams = new URLSearchParams(); is.urlSearchParams(searchParams);

Using a single predicate argument, returns true if any of the input values returns true in the predicate :

is.any(is.string, {}, true , '🦄' ); is.any(is.boolean, 'unicorns' , [], new Map ());

Using an array of predicate[] , returns true if any of the input values returns true for any of the predicates provided in an array:

is.any([is.string, is.number], {}, true , '🦄' ); is.any([is.boolean, is.number], 'unicorns' , [], new Map ());

Returns true if all of the input values returns true in the predicate :

is.all(is.object, {}, new Map (), new Set ()); is.all(is.string, '🦄' , [], 'unicorns' );

Type guards

When using is together with TypeScript, type guards are being used extensively to infer the correct type inside if-else statements.

import is from '@sindresorhus/is' ; const padLeft = ( value: string , padding: string | number ) => { if (is.number(padding)) { return Array (padding + 1 ).join( ' ' ) + value; } if (is.string(padding)) { return padding + value; } throw new TypeError ( `Expected 'padding' to be of type 'string' or 'number', got ' ${is(padding)} '.` ); } padLeft( '🦄' , 3 ); padLeft( '🦄' , '🌈' );

Type assertions

The type guards are also available as type assertions, which throw an error for unexpected types. It is a convenient one-line version of the often repetitive "if-not-expected-type-throw" pattern.

import {assert} from '@sindresorhus/is' ; const handleMovieRatingApiResponse = ( response: unknown ) => { assert.plainObject(response); assert.number(response.rating); assert.string(response.title); return ` ${response.title} ( ${response.rating * 10 } )` ; }; handleMovieRatingApiResponse({rating: 0.87 , title: 'The Matrix' }); handleMovieRatingApiResponse({rating: '🦄' });

Generic type parameters

The type guards and type assertions are aware of generic type parameters, such as Promise<T> and Map<Key, Value> . The default is unknown for most cases, since is cannot check them at runtime. If the generic type is known at compile-time, either implicitly (inferred) or explicitly (provided), is propagates the type so it can be used later.

Use generic type parameters with caution. They are only checked by the TypeScript compiler, and not checked by is at runtime. This can lead to unexpected behavior, where the generic type is assumed at compile-time, but actually is something completely different at runtime. It is best to use unknown (default) and type-check the value of the generic type parameter at runtime with is or assert .

import {assert} from '@sindresorhus/is' ; async function badNumberAssumption ( input: unknown ) { assert.promise< number >(input); const resolved = await input; return 2 * resolved; } async function goodNumberAssertion ( input: unknown ) { assert.promise(input); const resolved = await input; assert.number(resolved); return 2 * resolved; } badNumberAssumption( Promise .resolve( 'An unexpected string' )); goodNumberAssertion( Promise .resolve( 'An unexpected string' ));

FAQ

Why yet another type checking module?

There are hundreds of type checking modules on npm, unfortunately, I couldn't find any that fit my needs:

Includes both type methods and ability to get the type

Types of primitives returned as lowercase and object types as camelcase

Covers all built-ins

Unsurprising behavior

Well-maintained

Comprehensive test suite

For the ones I found, pick 3 of these.

The most common mistakes I noticed in these modules was using instanceof for type checking, forgetting that functions are objects, and omitting symbol as a primitive.

