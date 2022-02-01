Type check values
For example,
is.string('🦄') //=> true
$ npm install @sindresorhus/is
const is = require('@sindresorhus/is');
is('🦄');
//=> 'string'
is(new Map());
//=> 'Map'
is.number(6);
//=> true
Assertions perform the same type checks, but throw an error if the type does not match.
const {assert} = require('@sindresorhus/is');
assert.string(2);
//=> Error: Expected value which is `string`, received value of type `number`.
And with TypeScript:
import {assert} from '@sindresorhus/is';
assert.string(foo);
// `foo` is now typed as a `string`.
Returns the type of
value.
Primitives are lowercase and object types are camelcase.
Example:
'undefined'
'null'
'string'
'symbol'
'Array'
'Function'
'Object'
Note: It will throw an error if you try to feed it object-wrapped primitives, as that's a bad practice. For example
new String('foo').
All the below methods accept a value and returns a boolean for whether the value is of the desired type.
Note:
is.number(NaN) returns
false. This intentionally deviates from
typeof behavior to increase user-friendliness of
is type checks.
Returns true if
value is an array and all of its items match the assertion (if provided).
is.array(value); // Validate `value` is an array.
is.array(value, is.number); // Validate `value` is an array and all of its items are numbers.
Keep in mind that functions are objects too.
Returns
true for a string that represents a number satisfying
is.number, for example,
'42' and
'-8.3'.
Note:
'NaN' returns
false, but
'Infinity' and
'-Infinity' return
true.
Returns
true for any object with a
.then() and
.catch() method. Prefer this one over
.nativePromise() as you usually want to allow userland promise implementations too.
Returns
true for any object that implements its own
.next() and
.throw() methods and has a function definition for
Symbol.iterator.
Returns
true for any
async function that can be called with the
await operator.
is.asyncFunction(async () => {});
//=> true
is.asyncFunction(() => {});
//=> false
is.asyncGenerator(
(async function * () {
yield 4;
})()
);
//=> true
is.asyncGenerator(
(function * () {
yield 4;
})()
);
//=> false
is.asyncGeneratorFunction(async function * () {
yield 4;
});
//=> true
is.asyncGeneratorFunction(function * () {
yield 4;
});
//=> false
Returns
true for any
bound function.
is.boundFunction(() => {});
//=> true
is.boundFunction(function () {}.bind(null));
//=> true
is.boundFunction(function () {});
//=> false
Returns
true if the value is a
string and the
.length is 0.
Returns
true if the value is a
string and the
.length is more than 0.
Returns
true if
is.emptyString(value) or if it's a
string that is all whitespace.
Returns
true if the value is an
Array and the
.length is 0.
Returns
true if the value is an
Array and the
.length is more than 0.
Returns
true if the value is an
Object and
Object.keys(value).length is 0.
Please note that
Object.keys returns only own enumerable properties. Hence something like this can happen:
const object1 = {};
Object.defineProperty(object1, 'property1', {
value: 42,
writable: true,
enumerable: false,
configurable: true
});
is.emptyObject(object1);
//=> true
Returns
true if the value is an
Object and
Object.keys(value).length is more than 0.
Returns
true if the value is a
Set and the
.size is 0.
Returns
true if the value is a
Set and the
.size is more than 0.
Returns
true if the value is a
Map and the
.size is 0.
Returns
true if the value is a
Map and the
.size is more than 0.
Returns
true if
value is a direct instance of
class.
is.directInstanceOf(new Error(), Error);
//=> true
class UnicornError extends Error {}
is.directInstanceOf(new UnicornError(), Error);
//=> false
Returns
true if
value is an instance of the
URL class.
const url = new URL('https://example.com');
is.urlInstance(url);
//=> true
Returns
true if
value is a URL string.
Note: this only does basic checking using the
URL class constructor.
const url = 'https://example.com';
is.urlString(url);
//=> true
is.urlString(new URL(url));
//=> false
Returns
true for all values that evaluate to true in a boolean context:
is.truthy('🦄');
//=> true
is.truthy(undefined);
//=> false
Returns
true if
value is one of:
false,
0,
'',
null,
undefined,
NaN.
JavaScript primitives are as follows:
null,
undefined,
string,
number,
boolean,
symbol.
Returns
true if
value is a safe integer.
An object is plain if it's created by either
{},
new Object(), or
Object.create(null).
Returns
true for instances created by a class.
A
value is array-like if it is not a function and has a
value.length that is a safe integer greater than or equal to 0.
is.arrayLike(document.forms);
//=> true
function foo() {
is.arrayLike(arguments);
//=> true
}
foo();
Check if
value (number) is in the given
range. The range is an array of two values, lower bound and upper bound, in no specific order.
is.inRange(3, [0, 5]);
is.inRange(3, [5, 0]);
is.inRange(0, [-2, 2]);
Check if
value (number) is in the range of
0 to
upperBound.
is.inRange(3, 10);
Returns
true if
value is a DOM Element.
Returns
true if
value is a Node.js stream.
const fs = require('fs');
is.nodeStream(fs.createReadStream('unicorn.png'));
//=> true
Returns
true if
value is an
Observable.
const {Observable} = require('rxjs');
is.observable(new Observable());
//=> true
Check if
value is
Infinity or
-Infinity.
Returns
true if
value is an even integer.
Returns
true if
value is an odd integer.
Returns
true if
value can be used as an object property key (either
string,
number, or
symbol).
Returns
true if
value is an instance of the
FormData class.
const data = new FormData();
is.formData(data);
//=> true
Returns
true if
value is an instance of the
URLSearchParams class.
const searchParams = new URLSearchParams();
is.urlSearchParams(searchParams);
//=> true
Using a single
predicate argument, returns
true if any of the input
values returns true in the
predicate:
is.any(is.string, {}, true, '🦄');
//=> true
is.any(is.boolean, 'unicorns', [], new Map());
//=> false
Using an array of
predicate[], returns
true if any of the input
values returns true for any of the
predicates provided in an array:
is.any([is.string, is.number], {}, true, '🦄');
//=> true
is.any([is.boolean, is.number], 'unicorns', [], new Map());
//=> false
Returns
true if all of the input
values returns true in the
predicate:
is.all(is.object, {}, new Map(), new Set());
//=> true
is.all(is.string, '🦄', [], 'unicorns');
//=> false
When using
is together with TypeScript, type guards are being used extensively to infer the correct type inside if-else statements.
import is from '@sindresorhus/is';
const padLeft = (value: string, padding: string | number) => {
if (is.number(padding)) {
// `padding` is typed as `number`
return Array(padding + 1).join(' ') + value;
}
if (is.string(padding)) {
// `padding` is typed as `string`
return padding + value;
}
throw new TypeError(`Expected 'padding' to be of type 'string' or 'number', got '${is(padding)}'.`);
}
padLeft('🦄', 3);
//=> ' 🦄'
padLeft('🦄', '🌈');
//=> '🌈🦄'
The type guards are also available as type assertions, which throw an error for unexpected types. It is a convenient one-line version of the often repetitive "if-not-expected-type-throw" pattern.
import {assert} from '@sindresorhus/is';
const handleMovieRatingApiResponse = (response: unknown) => {
assert.plainObject(response);
// `response` is now typed as a plain `object` with `unknown` properties.
assert.number(response.rating);
// `response.rating` is now typed as a `number`.
assert.string(response.title);
// `response.title` is now typed as a `string`.
return `${response.title} (${response.rating * 10})`;
};
handleMovieRatingApiResponse({rating: 0.87, title: 'The Matrix'});
//=> 'The Matrix (8.7)'
// This throws an error.
handleMovieRatingApiResponse({rating: '🦄'});
The type guards and type assertions are aware of generic type parameters, such as
Promise<T> and
Map<Key, Value>. The default is
unknown for most cases, since
is cannot check them at runtime. If the generic type is known at compile-time, either implicitly (inferred) or explicitly (provided),
is propagates the type so it can be used later.
Use generic type parameters with caution. They are only checked by the TypeScript compiler, and not checked by
is at runtime. This can lead to unexpected behavior, where the generic type is assumed at compile-time, but actually is something completely different at runtime. It is best to use
unknown (default) and type-check the value of the generic type parameter at runtime with
is or
assert.
import {assert} from '@sindresorhus/is';
async function badNumberAssumption(input: unknown) {
// Bad assumption about the generic type parameter fools the compile-time type system.
assert.promise<number>(input);
// `input` is a `Promise` but only assumed to be `Promise<number>`.
const resolved = await input;
// `resolved` is typed as `number` but was not actually checked at runtime.
// Multiplication will return NaN if the input promise did not actually contain a number.
return 2 * resolved;
}
async function goodNumberAssertion(input: unknown) {
assert.promise(input);
// `input` is typed as `Promise<unknown>`
const resolved = await input;
// `resolved` is typed as `unknown`
assert.number(resolved);
// `resolved` is typed as `number`
// Uses runtime checks so only numbers will reach the multiplication.
return 2 * resolved;
}
badNumberAssumption(Promise.resolve('An unexpected string'));
//=> NaN
// This correctly throws an error because of the unexpected string value.
goodNumberAssertion(Promise.resolve('An unexpected string'));
There are hundreds of type checking modules on npm, unfortunately, I couldn't find any that fit my needs:
For the ones I found, pick 3 of these.
The most common mistakes I noticed in these modules was using
instanceof for type checking, forgetting that functions are objects, and omitting
symbol as a primitive.
