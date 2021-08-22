FNV-1a non-cryptographic hash function
FNV-1a has outstanding distribution and collisions are rare.
FNV hashes are designed to be fast while maintaining a low collision rate. The FNV speed allows one to quickly hash lots of data while maintaining a reasonable collision rate. The high dispersion of the FNV hashes makes them well suited for hashing nearly identical strings such as URLs, hostnames, filenames, text, IP addresses, etc.
$ npm install @sindresorhus/fnv1a
import fnv1a from '@sindresorhus/fnv1a';
fnv1a('🦄🌈', {size: 32});
//=> 2868248295n
fnv1a('🦄🌈', {size: 128});
//=> 13487074350300261116944693128525960095n
Number(fnv1a('🦄🌈', {size: 32}));
//=> 2868248295
Returns the hash as a positive
BigInt.
If you need it as a
number, use
32 as
size and wrap the return value in
Number(…).
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Values:
32 | 64 | 128 | 256 | 512 | 1024\
Default:
32
The bit size of the hash.