fnv

@sindresorhus/fnv1a

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0

FNV-1a non-cryptographic hash function

Downloads/wk

144K

144K

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fnv1a

FNV-1a non-cryptographic hash function

FNV-1a has outstanding distribution and collisions are rare.

FNV hashes are designed to be fast while maintaining a low collision rate. The FNV speed allows one to quickly hash lots of data while maintaining a reasonable collision rate. The high dispersion of the FNV hashes makes them well suited for hashing nearly identical strings such as URLs, hostnames, filenames, text, IP addresses, etc.

Install

$ npm install @sindresorhus/fnv1a

Usage

import fnv1a from '@sindresorhus/fnv1a';

fnv1a('🦄🌈', {size: 32});
//=> 2868248295n

fnv1a('🦄🌈', {size: 128});
//=> 13487074350300261116944693128525960095n

Number(fnv1a('🦄🌈', {size: 32}));
//=> 2868248295

API

fnv1a(string, options?)

Returns the hash as a positive BigInt.

If you need it as a number, use 32 as size and wrap the return value in Number(…).

options

Type: object

size

Type: number\ Values: 32 | 64 | 128 | 256 | 512 | 1024\ Default: 32

The bit size of the hash.

  • djb2a - DJB2a non-cryptographic hash function
  • sdbm - SDBM non-cryptographic hash function

