FNV-1a non-cryptographic hash function

FNV-1a has outstanding distribution and collisions are rare.

FNV hashes are designed to be fast while maintaining a low collision rate. The FNV speed allows one to quickly hash lots of data while maintaining a reasonable collision rate. The high dispersion of the FNV hashes makes them well suited for hashing nearly identical strings such as URLs, hostnames, filenames, text, IP addresses, etc.

Install

$ npm install /fnv1a

Usage

import fnv1a from '@sindresorhus/fnv1a' ; fnv1a( '🦄🌈' , { size : 32 }); fnv1a( '🦄🌈' , { size : 128 }); Number (fnv1a( '🦄🌈' , { size : 32 }));

API

Returns the hash as a positive BigInt .

If you need it as a number , use 32 as size and wrap the return value in Number(…) .

options

Type: object

size

Type: number \ Values: 32 | 64 | 128 | 256 | 512 | 1024 \ Default: 32

The bit size of the hash.

