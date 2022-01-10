Control the macOS
Do Not Disturbfeature
Note that this package does not work inside a sandboxed app.
If you want to see an official API for this, please copy-paste the following into a new Feedback Assistant report, and submit it to Apple. Apple uses duplicates as an indication for how popular a request is.
npm install @sindresorhus/do-not-disturb
import doNotDisturb from '@sindresorhus/do-not-disturb';
await doNotDisturb.enable();
All the methods return a
Promise. You only really need to
await them if you use multiple methods at once.
.enable(): Promise<void>
.disable(): Promise<void>
.toggle(force?): Promise<void>
Type:
boolean
Force it to be enabled/disabled.
.isEnabled(): Promise<boolean>
.on('change', listener, options): EventEmitter
Attach an event listener that gets called when the "Do Not Disturb" state changes.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
3000
Interval in milliseconds at which the polling for the
change event is made.
.off('change', listener): EventEmitter
Remove an event listener that was attached previously.
import doNotDisturb from '@sindresorhus/do-not-disturb';
const listener = status => {
console.log(`Do Not Disturb status: ${status}`);
}
doNotDisturb.on('change', listener, {pollInterval: 100});
// …
doNotDisturb.off('change', listener);