Control the macOS Do Not Disturb feature

Note that this package does not work inside a sandboxed app.

If you want to see an official API for this, please copy-paste the following into a new Feedback Assistant report, and submit it to Apple. Apple uses duplicates as an indication for how popular a request is.

Install

npm install @sindresorhus/ do -not-disturb

Usage

import doNotDisturb from '@sindresorhus/do-not-disturb' ; await doNotDisturb.enable();

API

doNotDisturb

All the methods return a Promise . You only really need to await them if you use multiple methods at once.

force

Type: boolean

Force it to be enabled/disabled.

.on('change', listener, options): EventEmitter

Attach an event listener that gets called when the "Do Not Disturb" state changes.

options

Type: object

pollInterval

Type: number \ Default: 3000

Interval in milliseconds at which the polling for the change event is made.

.off('change', listener): EventEmitter

Remove an event listener that was attached previously.

import doNotDisturb from '@sindresorhus/do-not-disturb' ; const listener = status => { console .log( `Do Not Disturb status: ${status} ` ); } doNotDisturb.on( 'change' , listener, { pollInterval : 100 }); doNotDisturb.off( 'change' , listener);

