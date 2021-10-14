openbase logo
df

@sindresorhus/df

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Get free disk space info from `df -kP`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

df

Get free disk space info from df -kP

Works on any Unix-based system like macOS and Linux.

Created because all the other df wrappers are terrible. This one uses simple and explicit parsing. Uses execFile rather than exec. Ensures better platform portability by using the -P flag. Returns sizes in bytes instead of kilobytes and the capacity as a float.

Install

npm install @sindresorhus/df

Usage

import {
    diskSpace,
    diskSpaceForFilesystem,
    diskSpaceForFilesystemOwningPath
} from '@sindresorhus/df';

console.log(await diskSpace());
/*
[
    {
        filesystem: '/dev/disk1',
        type: 'ext4',
        size: 499046809600,
        used: 443222245376,
        available: 55562420224,
        capacity: 0.89,
        mountpoint: '/'
    },
    …
]
*/

console.log(await diskSpaceForFilesystem('/dev/disk1'));
/*
{
    filesystem: '/dev/disk1',
    …
}
*/

console.log(await diskSpaceForFilesystemOwningPath('.'));
/*
{
    filesystem: '/dev/disk1',
    …
}
*/

API

diskSpace()

Returns a Promise<object[]> with a list of space info objects for each filesystem.

diskSpaceForFilesystem(path)

Returns a Promise<object> with the space info for the given filesystem path.

  • filesystem - Name of the filesystem.
  • type - Type of the filesystem. (Not available on macOS)
  • size - Total size in bytes.
  • used - Used size in bytes.
  • available - Available size in bytes.
  • capacity - Capacity as a float from 0 to 1.
  • mountpoint - Disk mount location.

path

Type: string

A path to a filesystem device file. Example: '/dev/disk1'.

diskSpaceForFilesystemOwningPath(path)

Returns a Promise<object> with the space info for the filesystem the given path is part of.

path

Type: string

A path to a file/directory on the filesystem to get the space info for.

