df

Get free disk space info from df -kP

Works on any Unix-based system like macOS and Linux.

Created because all the other df wrappers are terrible. This one uses simple and explicit parsing. Uses execFile rather than exec . Ensures better platform portability by using the -P flag. Returns sizes in bytes instead of kilobytes and the capacity as a float.

Install

npm install @sindresorhus/df

Usage

import { diskSpace, diskSpaceForFilesystem, diskSpaceForFilesystemOwningPath } from '@sindresorhus/df' ; console .log( await diskSpace()); console .log( await diskSpaceForFilesystem( '/dev/disk1' )); console .log( await diskSpaceForFilesystemOwningPath( '.' ));

API

Returns a Promise<object[]> with a list of space info objects for each filesystem.

Returns a Promise<object> with the space info for the given filesystem path.

filesystem - Name of the filesystem.

- Name of the filesystem. type - Type of the filesystem. (Not available on macOS)

- Type of the filesystem. (Not available on macOS) size - Total size in bytes.

- Total size in bytes. used - Used size in bytes.

- Used size in bytes. available - Available size in bytes.

- Available size in bytes. capacity - Capacity as a float from 0 to 1 .

- Capacity as a float from to . mountpoint - Disk mount location.

path

Type: string

A path to a filesystem device file. Example: '/dev/disk1' .

Returns a Promise<object> with the space info for the filesystem the given path is part of.

path

Type: string

A path to a file/directory on the filesystem to get the space info for.