Get free disk space info from
df -kP
Works on any Unix-based system like macOS and Linux.
Created because all the other
df wrappers are terrible. This one uses simple and explicit parsing. Uses
execFile rather than
exec. Ensures better platform portability by using the
-P flag. Returns sizes in bytes instead of kilobytes and the capacity as a float.
npm install @sindresorhus/df
import {
diskSpace,
diskSpaceForFilesystem,
diskSpaceForFilesystemOwningPath
} from '@sindresorhus/df';
console.log(await diskSpace());
/*
[
{
filesystem: '/dev/disk1',
type: 'ext4',
size: 499046809600,
used: 443222245376,
available: 55562420224,
capacity: 0.89,
mountpoint: '/'
},
…
]
*/
console.log(await diskSpaceForFilesystem('/dev/disk1'));
/*
{
filesystem: '/dev/disk1',
…
}
*/
console.log(await diskSpaceForFilesystemOwningPath('.'));
/*
{
filesystem: '/dev/disk1',
…
}
*/
Returns a
Promise<object[]> with a list of space info objects for each filesystem.
Returns a
Promise<object> with the space info for the given filesystem path.
filesystem - Name of the filesystem.
type - Type of the filesystem. (Not available on macOS)
size - Total size in bytes.
used - Used size in bytes.
available - Available size in bytes.
capacity - Capacity as a float from
0 to
1.
mountpoint - Disk mount location.
Type:
string
A path to a filesystem device file. Example:
'/dev/disk1'.
Returns a
Promise<object> with the space info for the filesystem the given path is part of.
Type:
string
A path to a file/directory on the filesystem to get the space info for.