Conditionally join CSS class names together - Especially useful with React

Install

$ npm install / class - names

Usage

import classNames from '@sindresorhus/class-names' ; classNames( 'unicorn' , 'rainbow' ); classNames({ awesome : true , foo : false }, 'unicorn' , { rainbow : false }); classNames( 'unicorn' , null , undefined , 0 , 1 , { foo : null }); const buttonType = 'main' ; classNames({[ `button- ${buttonType} ` ]: true });

import classNames from '@sindresorhus/class-names' ; const Button = props => { console .log(props); const buttonClass = classNames( 'button' , { [ `button- ${props.type} ` ]: props.type, 'button-block' : props.block, 'button-small' : props.small } ); console .log(buttonClass); return < button className = {buttonClass} > … </ button > ; };

API

Conditionally join CSS class names together.

input

Type: string | object

Accepts a combination of strings and objects. When an object, only object keys with truthy values are included. Anything else is ignored.

FAQ

How is it different from classnames ?

Dedupes by default.

Does not coerce numbers to strings.

Does not support array input. Just use the spread operator.

