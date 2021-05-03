openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cn

@sindresorhus/class-names

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Conditionally join CSS class names together - Especially useful with React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

580

GitHub Stars

291

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

class-names

Conditionally join CSS class names together - Especially useful with React

Install

$ npm install @sindresorhus/class-names

Usage

import classNames from '@sindresorhus/class-names';

classNames('unicorn', 'rainbow');
//=> 'unicorn rainbow'

classNames({awesome: true, foo: false}, 'unicorn', {rainbow: false});
//=> 'awesome unicorn'

classNames('unicorn', null, undefined, 0, 1, {foo: null});
//=> 'unicorn'

const buttonType = 'main';
classNames({[`button-${buttonType}`]: true});
//=> 'button-main'

import classNames from '@sindresorhus/class-names';

const Button = props => {
    console.log(props);
    /*
    {
        type: 'success',
        small: true
    }
    */

    const buttonClass = classNames(
        'button',
        {
            [`button-${props.type}`]: props.type,
            'button-block': props.block,
            'button-small': props.small
        }
    );

    console.log(buttonClass);
    //=> 'button button-success button-small'

    return <button className={buttonClass}></button>;
};

API

classNames(…input)

Conditionally join CSS class names together.

input

Type: string | object

Accepts a combination of strings and objects. When an object, only object keys with truthy values are included. Anything else is ignored.

FAQ

How is it different from classnames?

  • Dedupes by default.
  • Does not coerce numbers to strings.
  • Does not support array input. Just use the spread operator.
  • react-extras - Useful components and utilities for working with React

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial