idx is a utility function for traversing properties on objects and arrays.
If an intermediate property is either null or undefined, it is instead returned. The purpose of this function is to simplify extracting properties from a chain of maybe-typed properties.
This module exists as a stop-gap solution because JavaScript does not currently support optional chaining.
$ npm install idx
or
$ yarn add idx
Consider the following type for
props:
type User = {
user: ?{
name: string,
friends: ?Array<User>,
}
};
Getting to the friends of my first friend would resemble:
props.user &&
props.user.friends &&
props.user.friends[0] &&
props.user.friends[0].friends
Instead,
idx allows us to safely write:
idx(props, _ => _.user.friends[0].friends)
The second argument must be a function that returns one or more nested member expressions. Any other expression has undefined behavior.
Flow understands the
idx idiom:
// @flow
import idx from 'idx';
function getName(props: User): ?string {
return idx(props, _ => _.user.name);
}
The
idx runtime function exists for the purpose of illustrating the expected
behavior and is not meant to be executed. The
idx function is used in
conjunction with a Babel plugin that replaces it with better performing code.
This babel plugin searches for requires or imports to the
idx module and
replaces all its usages, so this code:
import idx from 'idx';
function getFriends() {
return idx(props, _ => _.user.friends[0].friends)
};
gets transformed to something like:
function getFriends() {
props.user == null ? props.user :
props.user.friends == null ? props.user.friends :
props.user.friends[0] == null ? props.user.friends[0] :
return props.user.friends[0].friends
}
(note that the original
import gets also removed).
It's possible to customize the name of the import/require, so code that is not
directly requiring the
idx npm package can also get transformed:
{
plugins: [
["babel-plugin-idx", {
importName: './idx',
}]
]
}
idx is MIT licensed.