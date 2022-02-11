openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bro

@simplewebauthn/browser

by Matthew Miller
4.1.0 (see all)

WebAuthn, Simplified. A collection of TypeScript-first libraries for simpler WebAuthn integration. Supports modern browsers and Node.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SimpleWebAuthn Project

WebAuthn npm (scoped)

Overview

This monorepo contains two complimentary libraries to help reduce the amount of work needed to incorporate WebAuthn into a website. The following packages are maintained here:

An additional package is also included that contains shared TypeScript definitions:

See these packages' READMEs for more specific implementation information.

API Documentation

In-depth documentation for all of the packages in this project is available here: https://simplewebauthn.dev/docs/

Example

For a practical guide to implementing these libraries, take a look at the example project. It includes a single-file Express server and a few HTML files that, combined with the packages in this repo, are close to all it takes to get up and running with WebAuthn.

Development

After pulling down the code, set up dependencies:

$> npm install
$> npm run bootstrap

To run unit tests for all tracked lerna packages, run the following:

$> npx lerna run test

Running Jest in watch mode for a specific project requires the use of lerna exec:

$> npx lerna exec npm run test:watch --scope=@simplewebauthn/server

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial