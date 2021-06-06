This babel plugin us used with @simbathesailor/use-what-changed.
The package can also be used with a babel plugin which make it more easy to debug.
npm i @simbathesailor/use-what-changed --save-dev
npm i @simbathesailor/babel-plugin-use-what-changed --save-dev
Add the plugin entry to your babel configurations
{
"plugins": [
[
"@simbathesailor/babel-plugin-use-what-changed",
{
"active": process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" // boolean
}
]
]
}
Make sure the comments are enabled for your development build. As the plugin is solely dependent on the comments.
Now to debug a useEffect, useMemo or useCallback. You can do something like this:
// uwc-debug
React.useEffect(() => {
// console.log("some thing changed , need to figure out")
}, [a, b, c, d]);
// uwc-debug
const d = React.useCallback(() => {
// console.log("some thing changed , need to figure out")
}, [a, b, d]);
// uwc-debug
const d = React.useMemo(() => {
// console.log("some thing changed , need to figure out")
}, [a]);
Can use 'uwc-debug-below' comment to enable the debugging below the specific line.
// uwc-debug-below
React.useEffect(() => {
// console.log("some thing changed , need to figure out")
}, [a, b, c, d]);
const d = React.useCallback(() => {
// console.log("some thing changed , need to figure out")
}, [a, b, d]);
const d = React.useMemo(() => {
// console.log("some thing changed , need to figure out")
}, [a]);
All the react hooks below 'uwc-debug-below' will now be in debug mode.
UPDATE
Now, you can also see the file name with the hook name. E.g
2 useCallback::example/index.tsx 🧐👇
No need to add any import for use-what-changed, you just need to add a comment //uwc-debug' above your hooks and you should start seeing use-what-changed debug consoles.
Note: Frankly speaking the whole package was built, cause I was facing problems with hooks and debugging it was eating up a lot of my time. Definitely using this custom hook with babel plugin have saved me a lot of time and also understand unknown code using hooks