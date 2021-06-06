This babel plugin us used with @simbathesailor/use-what-changed.

Usage

The package can also be used with a babel plugin which make it more easy to debug.

Run

npm i @ simbathesailor / use - what - changed --save-dev

Run

npm i @ simbathesailor / babel - plugin - use - what - changed --save-dev

Add the plugin entry to your babel configurations

{ "plugins" : [ [ "@simbathesailor/babel-plugin-use-what-changed" , { "active" : process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" } ] ] }

Make sure the comments are enabled for your development build. As the plugin is solely dependent on the comments.

Now to debug a useEffect, useMemo or useCallback. You can do something like this:

React.useEffect( () => { }, [a, b, c, d]); const d = React.useCallback( () => { }, [a, b, d]); const d = React.useMemo( () => { }, [a]);

Can use 'uwc-debug-below' comment to enable the debugging below the specific line.

React.useEffect( () => { }, [a, b, c, d]); const d = React.useCallback( () => { }, [a, b, d]); const d = React.useMemo( () => { }, [a]);

All the react hooks below 'uwc-debug-below' will now be in debug mode.

UPDATE

Now, you can also see the file name with the hook name. E.g

2 useCallback::example/index.tsx 🧐👇

No need to add any import for use-what-changed, you just need to add a comment //uwc-debug' above your hooks and you should start seeing use-what-changed debug consoles.

Note: Frankly speaking the whole package was built, cause I was facing problems with hooks and debugging it was eating up a lot of my time. Definitely using this custom hook with babel plugin have saved me a lot of time and also understand unknown code using hooks